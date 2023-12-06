Sponsored Podcast: Why Maersk is serious about air cargo logistics

Sign up for our FREE newsletter
In this sponsored podcast, Mike King, host and producer of The Loadstar Podcast, finds out that one of the world’s largest and most renowned shipping companies is taking its transformation into a fully fledged logistics integrator very seriously, not least via its substantial investment in air cargo.

Annette Kreuziger, the recently-appointed regional head of airfreight for Europe at AP Moller-Maersk, tells Mike the company has big plans for air cargo. She also explains how its expanding operations will help it best meet the varied needs of its shipper customer base.

Episode in more detail:

Transferring global strategies into a regional roadmap (1.33)

Air cargo and Maersk’s transformation (3.14)

Key customers (6.32)

A hub with purpose (7.59)

A world of black swans (10.21)

Technology = the glue (13.05)

Air freight opportunities (14.36)

E-commerce growth curve (16.05)

Benefits of asset ownership (18.29)

2023 peak season (19.59)

Plans for 2024 (21.28)

Aimed for net-zero (22.28)

