Sponsored Podcast: Challenges and opportunities in European logistics

In this sponsored episode Nick Savvides, The Loadstar news editor, tackles some of the big issues in European logistics, including the current economic downturn, the challenges of recruitment and new regulations, and how multimodal solutions are providing some of the answers as the continent migrates to more sustainable supply chains. To explore these topics, Nick is joined by Timm Niebergall, CEO of P&O Ferrymasters.
Episode in more detail:
The P&O Ferrymasters European network (1.05)
Navigating war, Brexit and recession (5.13)
Driver shortages (7.34)
Shippers drive sustainability push (9.40)
Multimodal options (11.25)
New services and investments (14.20)
This podcast is sponsored by P&O Ferrymasters
