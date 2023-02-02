Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Sponsored Podcast: Challenges and opportunities in European logistics

P&O_podcast_editorial_page_image
By

In this sponsored episode Nick Savvides, The Loadstar news editor, tackles some of the big issues in European logistics, including the current economic downturn, the challenges of recruitment and new regulations, and how multimodal solutions are providing some of the answers as the continent migrates to more sustainable supply chains. To explore these topics, Nick is joined by Timm Niebergall, CEO of P&O Ferrymasters.

Episode in more detail:

The P&O Ferrymasters European network (1.05)

Navigating war, Brexit and recession (5.13)

Driver shortages (7.34)

Shippers drive sustainability push (9.40)

Multimodal options (11.25)

New services and investments (14.20)

This podcast is sponsored by P&O Ferrymasters

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    The Loadstar Podcast

    Most Read

    Ocean rates ex-Asia under pressure, while PSSs return to the transatlantic

    Maersk 'takes a risk' binning historic and well-liked brands

    Shipper sues Expeditors for losses due to lack of business plan after cyber-attack

    Capacity control by the biggest carriers will prevent rates tumbling further

    Bullish MSC continues to strengthen its fleet for life after the 2M

    DHL leads freighter exodus from MEX as government ban looms

    More blank sailings and detours as ONE’s volumes, earnings, fall

    DB Schenker: will flag-waving affect the sale?

    Cross-alliance cooperation on the increase as market weakens

    Hapag-Lloyd bucks the trend, as Q4 volumes hold steady

    Cargo back to 'playing second fiddle' at US carriers, but has momentum

    Cash-rich Samudera splashes out on new box ships to renew fleet

    Drones will 'push the boundaries of what is possible' in air cargo

    DHL + DB Schenker (again) – on a merely 'hypothetical' basis...

    Forwarders to beat carriers? What ocean and air freight normality looks like

    Analysis: Up to $1.5bn Freightos debut – let that sink in 