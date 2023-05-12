GXO Logistics: a mini-Mærsk Logistics & Services
Testing blood samples
If value was an inverse function of transparency, China’s Sinotrans would arguably rank top of the freight forwarding world.
That was the case for Q1 23 numbers, anyway, in the wake of scant disclosure. But that comes with a caveat, if I may.
True story
One of the largest asset-light transport and logistics (T&L) firms worldwide – based on off-peak 2021 estimates by Transport Intelligence: it’s fifth by air and sea revenues in the global league tables – will soon be confronted with ...
€5bn bid for Bolloré Logistics – 'another poison deal' for forwarders
Alliance rivals ready to cash in if 2M divorce gets messy
EXCLUSIVE: Ceva loses top ocean freight leader
CMA CGM/AF-KLM set forwarder boundaries for air cargo partnership
Standby DB Schenker: CMA CGM has nowhere to hide post-Bolloré deal
Weak demand and rising capacity drive air freight prices lower
Munich: Day 2: Flexport explains; Forto expands; Virgin contracts and where's IAG?
DB Schenker Korea opens distribution & logistics centre in Incheon FTZ
Hapag-Lloyd's Q1 volumes hold up better than Maersk's
World first in Antwerp port area: drone network officially launched
Comment on this article