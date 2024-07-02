SCD: Levi Strauss moves away from insourced logistics network

Major global brands setting out their stall for more direct-to-consumer sales
Sportswear and equipment producer Under Armour is one brand of many eyeing more direct access ...
GM: TOP SALESGXO: LEGAL RISKAMZN: AI-DRIVEN VALUETSLA: UP SHE GOESUPS: LOOKING FORWARDUPS: LOWERING EPS ESTIMATESEXPD: UNDER PRESSURE CHRW: JOB CUTS REPORTEDWTC: ANOTHER DEALRXO: ANOTHER RECORD DHL: JOINING THE PARTYKNIN: RIPPLE EFFECTDSV: SPIKINGMAERSK: GOODBYE SCHENKERBA: SPIRIT DISPOSALSBA: SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS DEALGM: GAUGING RISKGXO: NEW BOT PARTNER
SUPPLY CHAIN DIVE reports:
Levi’s shift follows several other companies who have re-evaluated their fulfillment strategies in a bid to gain greater control over their operations or trim expenses. While a perfect approach to fulfillment doesn’t exist, operational needs, demand swings and shipping disruptions are just a few of the factors businesses are taking into consideration.
For instance, DavidsTea split from its existing fulfillment service provider in 2023 to insource its operations. While the company saw lower revenues at first, DavidTeas’s saw gross profit increase due to the lower cost per unit driven by internalizing its fulfillment operations.
In Levi’s case, the hybrid fulfillment model aims to give the retailer room to focus on its larger DTC strategy while slashing costs. The company’s distribution model has been top of mind as Levi’s looks to optimize supply chain operations…
Maersk pulls out of DB Schenker bid after identifying 'challenges' in integration
Forwarders 'being squeezed' as spot and contract rates move further apart
Return to double-digit spot rate gains looms with new FAK hikes and surcharges
MSC and CMA CGM roll out new shuttle services as intra-Asia rates soar
Idle containership fleet dips to pandemic era lows as carriers hunt tonnage
Red Sea crisis dictates container fleet capacity trends
Airlines add transpac capacity as flood of ecommerce traffic continues
Freighter aircraft: 'we are on the cusp of major change in large widebodies'
Shipper fears resurface as Canadian rail workers renew vote for strike
MSC to launch Europe-Asia-North America service
Kuehne + Nagel restructure – 'Paul was the one with the guts to do it'
Indian importers turning to bulkers as box line capacity falters
