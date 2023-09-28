Saudia Cargo appoints former minister Loay Mashabi as MD

Dr Karl Pfaff appointed new CEO of GLS Group
Karl Pfaff (above) has been promoted and is now CEO of GLS Group. He will begin ...
Saudia Cargo has announced the appointment of Loay Mashabi as its managing director, starting on 8 October.
Mr Mashabi, former deputy minister for logistics services at the Ministry of Transportation and Logistics Services, has an extensive background in logistics and has played a pivotal role in the efforts to bolster Saudi Arabia’s position as a logistics hub.
Mr Mashabi has has roles in both the private and government sectors and also acted as a board member of Saudia Cargo, Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones, Riyadh Integrated (Transportation, Logistics, Supply Chain and Storage) and Saudi Exports Authority.
Together with CEO Teddy Zebitz, Mr Mashabi will oversee strategic initiatives, with plans to expand the carrier’s dedicated freighter fleet.
“We are thrilled to have Loay on board and to welcome him to the Saudia Cargo family,” said Mr Zebitz. “His background and vast experience will prove to be invaluable in our efforts to drive forward Saudia Cargo’s ambitious growth plans.”
Mr Mashabi said: “With this new chapter in my career, I am excited to continue serving the Saudi logistics sector and bring forth the untapped potential in the region. Saudia Cargo will, without a doubt, be just the right place to accomplish great feats in placing Saudi Arabia in the center of the logistics map.”
Saudia is one of the shareholders of SAL Saudi Logistics Services Co, which aims to raise around $678m next month via an IPO.
Knights of Old parent enters administration, but sister firm Nelson is saved
'Freefalling' Asia-North Europe rates shed half their value in three weeks
China Railways launches new 50ft container designed for express rail services
Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd offer their guides to 2024 ETS surcharges
EXCLUSIVE: UPS rumoured to have eyes on DB Schenker
MSC's second-hand ship shopping spree continues despite declining vessel values
'Peak season already over' as ocean freight rates collapse further
Manufacturing boom in India drives up intra-Asia freight rates
Forwarders and box lines will carry on with their own air networks
Rush for e-commerce capacity could trigger airfreight rate rise
News Podcast | Sept 2023 | FMC Chairman exclusive, container shipping forecast – and what next at Flexport?
Mexico-US trade flows checked as borders become pressure points
Lidl-owned Tailwind targets apparel shippers on its China-Europe services
Carriers hunt e-commerce volumes as China-UK air freight capacity jumps
Air India targeting pharma trade with air freight fleet capacity set to quadruple
Are China’s ports and shipping companies being used to spy on the world?
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article