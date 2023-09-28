Saudia Cargo appoints former minister Loay Mashabi as MD

By Charlotte Goldstone 28/09/2023

Saudia Cargo has announced the appointment of Loay Mashabi as its managing director, starting on 8 October.

Mr Mashabi, former deputy minister for logistics services at the Ministry of Transportation and Logistics Services, has an extensive background in logistics and has played a pivotal role in the efforts to bolster Saudi Arabia’s position as a logistics hub.

Mr Mashabi has has roles in both the private and government sectors and also acted as a board member of Saudia Cargo, Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones, Riyadh Integrated (Transportation, Logistics, Supply Chain and Storage) and Saudi Exports Authority.

Together with CEO Teddy Zebitz, Mr Mashabi will oversee strategic initiatives, with plans to expand the carrier’s dedicated freighter fleet.

“We are thrilled to have Loay on board and to welcome him to the Saudia Cargo family,” said Mr Zebitz. “His background and vast experience will prove to be invaluable in our efforts to drive forward Saudia Cargo’s ambitious growth plans.”

Mr Mashabi said: “With this new chapter in my career, I am excited to continue serving the Saudi logistics sector and bring forth the untapped potential in the region. Saudia Cargo will, without a doubt, be just the right place to accomplish great feats in placing Saudi Arabia in the center of the logistics map.”

Saudia is one of the shareholders of SAL Saudi Logistics Services Co, which aims to raise around $678m next month via an IPO.