Saudia Cargo achieves record breaking Q1

By LoadstarEditorial 17/05/2024

PRESS RELEASE

Strategic Partnerships Boost E-commerce Logistics38% Cargo Increase on Passenger Flights

Saudi Arabia; May, 2024: Saudia Cargo continues to reach new milestones, showcasing exceptional achievements in the first quarter of 2024. These accomplishments follow a transformative success in the past year, marked by resilience and innovation, positioning Saudia Cargo as a key player in the global air cargo industry.

Saudia Cargo’s cargo volume jumped by 20% in the first quarter of 2024, a significant improvement over the same period last year. This outstanding growth underscores Saudia Cargo’s ability to navigate challenges and deliver exceptional results amidst global economic shifts and evolving market demands. Driven by Saudi Exports growth of 28% on quarterly bases.

Saudia Cargo witnessed a significant 19% increase in total specialized product tonnage in Q1, driven by strong growth across all segments. The Fashion segment increased with an impressive 85% tonnage increase, reflecting Saudia Cargo’s adaptation to the evolving demands of the fashion industry. The Express Segment achieved 9% growth, ensuring the prompt delivery of time-sensitive shipments. Meanwhile, the e-commerce Segment boasted the highest Q1 tonnage flown, with a 34% growth, reaffirming Saudia Cargo’s leadership in industry.

Teddy Zebitz, CEO of Saudia Cargo, emphasized the company’s proactive approach in implementing a series of strategic initiatives and partnerships that have directly contributed to a successful start to operations since the beginning of the year. One notable initiative was the expansion into the Asian market and enhancement of the flight network by introducing two weekly flights to Shenzen, China.

He also highlighted a notable rise in cargo rates on passenger aircraft operated by Saudia Airlines, leveraging cargo capacities. This increase is estimated at 38% compared the same period last year, coinciding with peak holiday seasons and the month of Ramadan.

Commenting on these achievements, Zebitz expressed his excitement, saying, “at Saudia Cargo, we are thrilled to see the incredible strides we have made in Q1 2024. Our strategic partnerships with Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) and Cainiao Group have transformed cross-border e-commerce logistics, amplifying customer service and industry innovation. This launch of our collaboration at Cainiao’s Liege eHub in Belgium earlier this year underscores our dedication to global operational excellence, meeting the surging demand for top-tier organization in cross-border e-commerce across the Middle East and European markets, while also facilitating seamless logistics solutions and solidifying our position as a vital bridge between East and West trade. Saudia Cargo continues to set new industry standards while empowering businesses to flourish worldwide. All of these initiatives led to achieving the highest monthly flow tonnages for the month of March 2024 since 2017”

Zebitz added, “In a pivotal move, we have also bolstered operational capacity by welcoming new aircraft 747 to our fleet, ensuring enhanced efficiency and timely delivery of cargo worldwide. As we continue to navigate through dynamic market conditions, we remain

focused on delivering exceptional value to our customers and driving growth in the global air cargo industry.”

Among these achievements, Saudia Cargo proudly maintains its new brand promise, “Life Uninterrupted. This commitment, driven by Saudia Cargo’s human-first mindset, serves as the catalyst for the company’s decision-making and strategic direction.

Saudia Cargo’s cooperation with SkyTeam Cargo, the largest shipping alliance in the world, is a strategic partnership that benefits both parties. By joining forces, Saudi Cargo strengthens its strong presence in the Middle East, Africa, and the Indian subcontinent to expand the scope of the alliance across these key regions. This cooperation provides Saudia Cargo customers with access to a broader network of more than 800 destinations in 175 countries through its alliance with Sky Team Cargo.