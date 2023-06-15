RTR: US retail sales rise in May; weekly jobless claims unchanged

RTR: US debt ceiling bill passes House with broad bipartisan support
REUTERS reports: A divided U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill to suspend the $31.4 trillion debt ...
REUTERS reports:
U.S. retail sales unexpectedly rose in May as consumers bought motor vehicles and a range of other goods, which could help to support the economy this quarter.
Retail sales increased 0.3% last month after rising 0.4% in April, the Commerce Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast sales slipping 0.1%.
Retail sales are mostly ...
Exclusive: Middle East shake-up sees Drew and Halleux set to leave EY and QR
Cyclone shutters already congested ports on India's busy west coast
North Europe rates still falling, while the transpacific spikes
Hamburg Süd must pay $9.8m after 'retaliation' against US shipper
Late peak season on the cards? Some carriers not giving up hope
DSV, Mærsk, DP-DHL & Kuehne – going nowhere fast
Supply chain fears as labour talks at US and Canadian box ports hit new lows
Wan Hai jumps on logistics bandwagon in 'challenging' freight market
Blank sailings under scrutiny as US maritime commission 'looks for clarity'
MSC's next (rumoured) EM takeover to take pulse of Mærsk, CMA CGM
Things in ocean freight not as bad as they seem, believes Yang Ming CEO
Air cargo still weak, but with some 'bright spots for airlines to focus on'
Comment on this article