RTR: US retail sales rise in May; weekly jobless claims unchanged

By LoadstarEditorial 15/06/2023

REUTERS reports:

U.S. retail sales unexpectedly rose in May as consumers bought motor vehicles and a range of other goods, which could help to support the economy this quarter.

Retail sales increased 0.3% last month after rising 0.4% in April, the Commerce Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast sales slipping 0.1%.

Retail sales are mostly ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN