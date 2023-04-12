RTR: Stocks take comfort from modest US inflation rise, dollar falls

By LoadstarEditorial 12/04/2023

REUTERS reports:

World stocks and government bonds rallied on Wednesday after data showing headline U.S. inflation eased last month slightly tempered expectations for another rate hike from the Federal Reserve.

U.S. stock futures pointed to a positive open for Wall Street shares , , while the dollar fell against other major currencies after data showed the U.S. consumer price index rose 5% ? the smallest ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN