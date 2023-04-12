RTR: Stocks take comfort from modest US inflation rise, dollar falls

RTR: China's Alibaba to break up empire into six units as Jack Ma returns home
REUTERS reports: Alibaba Group (9988.HK) plans to split into six units and explore fundraisings or listings for most ...
REUTERS reports:
World stocks and government bonds rallied on Wednesday after data showing headline U.S. inflation eased last month slightly tempered expectations for another rate hike from the Federal Reserve.
U.S. stock futures pointed to a positive open for Wall Street shares , , while the dollar fell against other major currencies after data showed the U.S. consumer price index rose 5% ? the smallest ...
China’s container depots fill up as exports feel the pinch
Supply chain issues hamper Airbus deliveries as Boeing recovers
OOCL's Q1 numbers show storm clouds gathering over box shipping
Work resumes at LA/LB ports, but contract settlement stays out of reach
Customs declaration? Chat GPT goes with the Phlo
New port can boost Senegal economy, but connections must improve
Carriers watch as Mexico’s airfreight volumes continue to grow
CSSC wins record order for 16 box ships for CMA CGM
More sustainable supply chains? 'Only if it doesn't cost us more'
OX: Shanghai blooming; Friendshoring gap; CMA CGM vs MSC; OOCL holds up
Improved Danube services link Asian and Europe ports with Ukraine
Comment on this article