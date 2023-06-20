RTR: Qatar strikes second big LNG supply deal with China

Cosco finally acquires stake in Hamburg terminal– but smaller than intended
Wrapping up a year of political back and forth, Cosco Shipping Ports has finally purchased ...
REUTERS reports:
Qatar on Tuesday secured its second large gas supply deal with a Chinese state-controlled company in less than a year, putting Asia clearly ahead in the race to secure gas supplies from Doha’s massive production expansion project.
China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) and QatarEnergy signed a 27-year agreement, under which China will purchase 4 million metric tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG) a year ...
MSC is bleeding the charter market dry – and keeping rates high
Rates woes continue for carriers amid claims of transatlantic price-dumping
Shippers 'relieved' as PMA and ILWU reach tentative agreement
Confident Maersk Air Cargo spreads its wings as it soars over rivals
Calm at US west coast ports at last – but it stays stormy up north
DHL drops DP as Schenker preps to drop DB
Foxconn unveils plan to build electric vehicles – but not in China
Don't be too eager for return to west coast ports, shippers warned
Box rates to Gulf and S America rise as Asia-Europe/US prices falter
Eastern Airlines in major strategy switch – without key cargo execs
US carriers must get first pick on emergency cabotage flights, says Atlas
Comment on this article