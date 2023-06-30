RTR: PwC fined $2.5m over Eddie Stobart Logistics audit

RTR: Qatar strikes second big LNG supply deal with China
REUTERS reports: Qatar on Tuesday secured its second large gas supply deal with a Chinese state-controlled ...
REUTERS reports:
Britain’s accounting watchdog said on Thursday it has fined PwC 1.99 million pounds ($2.51 million) for “serious and pervasive” failings in its audit of Eddie Stobart Logistics company for the year to November 2018.
The fine was reduced from 3.5 million pounds due to exceptional cooperation and admissions, the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) said in a statement.
The auditors admitted failings related to property transactions entered into by ESL, audit procedures, and property lease accruals, the watchdog said.
The FRC also fined ...
