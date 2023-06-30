Subscribe to Premium
RTR: PwC fined $2.5m over Eddie Stobart Logistics audit

Tax inspector doing financial auditing, businessman reading cont
By

REUTERS reports:

Britain’s accounting watchdog said on Thursday it has fined PwC 1.99 million pounds ($2.51 million) for “serious and pervasive” failings in its audit of Eddie Stobart Logistics company for the year to November 2018.

The fine was reduced from 3.5 million pounds due to exceptional cooperation and admissions, the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) said in a statement.

The auditors admitted failings related to property transactions entered into by ESL, audit procedures, and property lease accruals, the watchdog said.

The FRC also fined ...

    Eddie Stobart

    Despite slow demand and falling rates, supply chains still cost a packet