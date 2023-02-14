RTR: January CPI accelerates, but trend easing

By LoadstarEditorial 14/02/2023

REUTERS reports:

U.S. consumer prices increased from the prior month in January but met expectations, while the underlying trend showed inflation is slowing, likely keeping the Federal Reserve on a modest path of interest rate hikes.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.5% last month, the Labor Department said on Tuesday. Data for December was revised higher to show the CPI gaining 0.1% instead of the 0.1% fall ...

