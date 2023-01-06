Round-up: Deals, news & views

New China Covid outbreaks wreak havoc on supply chains
Now China’s Covid restrictions have been relaxed, worker shortages and factory closures, due to outbreaks ...
Here are some relevant news or views you may have missed over the holiday season, spanning M&A in logistics and other topics.
Hope it helps.
Enjoy!
–> ’OK, Mexico, save me’: After China, this is where globalization may lead
–> German transport companies Gaiser and Nolden now part of Swiss Post
–> DFDS takes over McBurney Transport Group (EV: £138m)
–> NOVA Infrastructure acquires ATS for Harbor Logistics
–> A Small Bet On GXO Logistics
–> Did we fix what we broke? A scorecard on my 2022 predictions
–> Joann’s ...
Demand slump sees 2M ‘ghost ship’ sailings out of Asia
Maersk joins rivals in softening contract conditions for shippers
‘Doomsday clock’ ticking down as shipping lines lose control of the market
New year, new start at CH Robinson as it ditches CEO Biesterfeld
No exploitation says WiseTech, 'our costs have risen too'
US trucker shortage eases – but brakes are on in the market
FMC ruling could be crucial in other 'unfair D&D fee' complaints
CH Robinson, deep investor ties, Expeditors – just call it a day (on paper)
'Old faithful' reefer vessels will be forced out by new pollution rules
SA: Salesforce to cut workforce by around 10%
Optimistic Evergreen presses ahead with expansion plans
Airfreight rates in the doldrums as carriers look to set their BSA tariffs
