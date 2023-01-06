Round-up: Deals, news & views

By LoadstarEditorial 06/01/2023

Here are some relevant news or views you may have missed over the holiday season, spanning M&A in logistics and other topics.

Hope it helps.

Enjoy!

–> ’OK, Mexico, save me’: After China, this is where globalization may lead

–> German transport companies Gaiser and Nolden now part of Swiss Post

–> DFDS takes over McBurney Transport Group (EV: £138m)

–> NOVA Infrastructure acquires ATS for Harbor Logistics

–> A Small Bet On GXO Logistics

–> Did we fix what we broke? A scorecard on my 2022 predictions

–> Joann’s ...

