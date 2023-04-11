AI in freight forwarding? Who wins?
… and who is behind the curve?
Following the Amazon delivery-blimp drone sensation of 2019 – which resurfaces regularly – the idea of widespread drone delivery still hangs around like a bad smell.
To be clear, the said short film was a cute Twitter muse (not officially endorsed), but nevertheless, great for publicity and whetting the appetites of techno-utopianists everywhere.
Bezos himself boldly claimed that Amazon would offer drone delivery by 2018 (what’s a year or five between friends, right?).
But despite the hype and the ...
'Nervous' box lines back-pedal on D&D charges as new rules loom
'Speedy' sale of HMM finally gets the green light
Positive ocean freight sentiment keeps the charter market bullish
DHL poaches Kuehne talent to form 'a perfect piece of architecture'
US east coast cargo migration is logical and will continue, say analysts
OOCL's Q1 numbers show storm clouds gathering over box shipping
New roles for Dominique von Orelli and ex-K&N Casper Ellerbaek at DHL
Data shows a sense that air cargo may be 'returning to normality'
FedEx unveils plan to consolidate Express and Ground parcel networks
'Product-driven' Ceva 2.0 will rise from past missteps
Customs declaration? Chat GPT goes with the Phlo
Work resumes at LA/LB ports, but contract settlement stays out of reach
Comment on this article