Qatar's Guillaume Halleux takes on Swissport CCO role

Beau Paine is Menzies new head of cargo amid executive shake-up
Menzies Aviation has appointed Beau Paine (above) as its global head of cargo, after Robert ...
Guillaume Halleux has left Qatar Airways Cargo, as exclusively reported by The Loadstar in June – and yesterday joined Swissport as chief commercial officer.
Mr Halleux, who is widely respected in the industry, will develop Swissport’s commercial agenda in building new relationships with airlines and acquiring new businesses.
Warwick Brady, president & CEO of Swissport, said: “Our growth plan and the company’s strategic outlook as the global market leader attract the best talent in the industry. Swissport’s management team consists of a complementary group of executives with experience in ground handling and the airline industry. It allows us to understand what airlines want and meet their expectations.”
There has been much speculation about where Mr Halleux would end up, with some sources suggesting he might leave the business and start something in his home country of France. Prior to his seven-year stint at Qatar, he was general manager sales for Bollore Logistics Singapore, and also spent about a decade at Air France and SkyTeam.
Mr Halleux became a director of Freightos following Qatar Airways’ investment in the company. Despite leaving Doha last month, he continues to be a director, but that is likely to change as Qatar has the right to install its own director on the booking platform’s board. Mr Halleux is one of only three executives or directors in Freightos that do not own shares.
Swissport, meanwhile, said it wanted to be the “go-to service partner for airlines worldwide”.
“Stable customer relationships are a prerequisite, especially if a collaboration is to evolve toward an integrated hub management arrangement. Swissport’s executive team has a thorough understanding of what airlines seek, and this makes us the partner of choice for airlines that seek the stability of reliable, safe and cost-efficient operations,” it explained.
Record blanking as supply races ahead of demand in container shipping
Mechanics strike, and pilots may join in, as Cargolux stands firm on payouts
Logistics chiefs injured as aircraft crashes at Mumbai Airport
Carriers struggle as they pull capacity to boost floundering spot rates
MSC wants Hamburg as ‘global hub’ and bids for 49.9% of port operator
DSV bucks forwarder trend by increasing charter flights
Lithium batteries blamed for blaze at UK warehouse storing electric scooters
Cargolux unions stand firm, as striking workers reject claims by CEO
Evergreen steps up scrapping with two-ship sale as Indian steel prices firm
EXCLUSIVE: Top executive leaves DB Schenker
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article