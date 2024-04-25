Photo blog: Qatar Airways' new live animal centre

QR Cargo's new animal facility set to fly
Qatar Airways Cargo (QR) is betting on live animal transport: it has spent “a lot” ...
This week, Qatar Airways Cargo opened its new live animal handling facility to the press. The centre is now the largest live animal air cargo facility in the world by size.
Recently appointed chief officer cargo, Mark Drusch, has a particular passion for animal welfare having been a board member for two US zoos. Thus, this new facility is also leading in its animal welfare treatment.
Pictured above is an on-site vet, of which Qatar Airways has four to five tending to pets in transit 24/7, it told press this week.
The new facility boasts 140 dog kennels and 40 cat kennels (pictured below). Qatar Airways uses a ‘Kennel Calculator Tool’, which determines the ideal kennel size for a pet and ensures compliance with IATA’S live animal regulation (LAR) standards.
In the 5,260 square metre facility, there are 24 stables across four zones. Last year QR transported roughly 10,000 horses around the world.
The padded floor on the horse stables, an upgrade from the hard floors in its old centre, reduces hoof noise and therefore stress to the animal. Mr Drusch told The Loadstar that this was one element they had learned to adapt from the last facility.
The Middle East in particular has a focus on horse transport, where margins are good. Last year, Qatar Airways Cargo transported 10,000 horses.
As the Doha Hamad Airport is a large transhipment point for animals, Qatar Airways’ new animal handling facility includes several ULD rooms for ‘break and build’ shipments.
This allows the carrier to leave animals with short transhipment times in temperature controlled rooms, and take those with longer lay-overs to get vet checks or go for walks and be cleaned.
Qatar Airways’ new facility hasn’t just considered the comfort of its furry passengers — pictured above is the ‘groomer’s room’, the dedicated lounge area for animal handling staff to relax during their shifts.
