Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Photo blog: Qatar Airways' new live animal centre

QR Cargo Animal Centre Building shot
Image: Qatar Airways Cargo
By

This week, Qatar Airways Cargo opened its new live animal handling facility to the press. The centre is now the largest live animal air cargo facility in the world by size.

Recently appointed chief officer cargo, Mark Drusch, has a particular passion for animal welfare having been a board member for two US zoos. Thus, this new facility is also leading in its animal welfare treatment.

Image: Qatar Airways Cargo

Pictured above is an on-site vet, of which Qatar Airways has four to five tending to pets in transit 24/7, it told press this week.

The new facility boasts 140 dog kennels and 40 cat kennels (pictured below). Qatar Airways uses a ‘Kennel Calculator Tool’, which determines the ideal kennel size for a pet and ensures compliance with IATA’S live animal regulation (LAR) standards. 

Image: Qatar Airways Cargo

In the 5,260 square metre facility, there are 24 stables across four zones. Last year QR transported roughly 10,000 horses around the world. 

Image: Qatar Airways Cargo

The padded floor on the horse stables, an upgrade from the hard floors in its old centre, reduces hoof noise and therefore stress to the animal.  Mr Drusch told The Loadstar that this was one element they had learned to adapt from the last facility. 

Image: Qatar Airways Cargo

The Middle East in particular has a focus on horse transport, where margins are good. Last year, Qatar Airways Cargo transported 10,000 horses.

Image: Qatar Airways Cargo

As the Doha Hamad Airport is a large transhipment point for animals, Qatar Airways’ new animal handling facility includes several ULD rooms for ‘break and build’ shipments.

This allows the carrier to leave animals with short transhipment times in temperature controlled rooms, and take those with longer lay-overs to get vet checks or go for walks and be cleaned.

Image: Qatar Airways Cargo

Qatar Airways’ new facility hasn’t just considered the comfort of its furry passengers — pictured above is the ‘groomer’s room’, the dedicated lounge area for animal handling staff to relax during their shifts.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Doha Hamad Live animals Qatar Airways Cargo ECS Group GSA North America

    Most read news

    Etail by air – here to stay or on a short shelf life?

    HMM sees opportunities in Hapag-Lloyd’s exit from THE Alliance

    How crazy is this: DSV goes hostile on Expeditors or CH Robinson?

    The rise and rise of China's ecommerce platforms

    Liners unveil Asia-Europe FAK price hikes to arrest steady rate decline

    Legal battle heats up over 'unseaworthy' and 'reckless' MV Dali

    Another strong month for US ports as container flows continue to rise

    DSV chief reticent on Schenker: the focus on growing market share

    MSC redeploys 'Israel-linked' box ships away from Persian Gulf

    Evergreen clients signing transpac contracts as Red Sea crisis props up rates

    Boxes piling into Mexican ports – but then piling up

    WSC asks US court to order FMC to correct 'inconsistent' new D&D rules

    Liners add capacity to Asia-ECSA as ocean rates hit 18-month high

    K+N looks past Q1 revenue drop to improved margins from restructure

    US intermodal picking up steam as trucking woes continue

    Air Canada Cargo adds freighter service to Chicago