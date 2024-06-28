Oman Air appoints Mike Duggan as new head of cargo

By Alex Lennane 28/06/2024

Oman Air has appointed a new head of cargo as it begins to restructure and right-size its fleet.

Mike Duggan has joined the carrier to lead its cargo operations, The Loadstar learned, following his presence at Air Cargo China in Shanghai this week on behalf of the carrier.

Mr Duggan has had a long career, spanning both forwarding and airlines including Emirates, HAE, Southern Air, Transmile and Saudia Cargo.

His arrival coincides with fleet changes and a reorganisation at the carrier. Oman Air has withdrawn its A330s from service, according to CH Aviation. It also operates eight 787s and 23 737s, one of which is a freighter.

Following losses, last year the Omani government decided to restructure the carrier as debts began to mount. The wholesale reorganisation involves fleet, network, schedules and workforce, with several routes cut, including Chittagong and Colombo.

Mr Duggan should have the right experience for a wholesale review of cargo. During the pandemic, he was tasked with turning Eastern Airlines into a cargo carrier with the semi-conversion of 777s, but as the market dwindled, so did Eastern’s management’s enthusiasm for freight.

Mr Duggan and Oman Air were unavailable for comment.