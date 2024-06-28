Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Oman Air appoints Mike Duggan as new head of cargo

GM: GAUGING RISKGXO: NEW BOT PARTNERWMT: CAPEX IN CHECKWMT: CFO ON AUTOMATION WMT: SPOTLIGHT ON AUTOMATIONHD: PRESSURE BUILDSFWRD: REVISED EBITDA MAERSK: TESTING ONE-MONTH HIGHFDX: UP UP AND AWAYRXO: COYOTE DEAL TAILWINDDSV: NEW REFI DEALR: WEAKENING AMZN: LIFESTYLE BATTLEKNIN: EXPANDED NETWORK OF CROSS-DECK FACILITIES

GM: GAUGING RISKGXO: NEW BOT PARTNERWMT: CAPEX IN CHECKWMT: CFO ON AUTOMATION WMT: SPOTLIGHT ON AUTOMATIONHD: PRESSURE BUILDSFWRD: REVISED EBITDA MAERSK: TESTING ONE-MONTH HIGHFDX: UP UP AND AWAYRXO: COYOTE DEAL TAILWINDDSV: NEW REFI DEALR: WEAKENING AMZN: LIFESTYLE BATTLEKNIN: EXPANDED NETWORK OF CROSS-DECK FACILITIES

mike duggan
By

Oman Air has appointed a new head of cargo as it begins to restructure and right-size its fleet.

Mike Duggan has joined the carrier to lead its cargo operations, The Loadstar learned, following his presence at Air Cargo China in Shanghai this week on behalf of the carrier.

Mr Duggan has had a long career, spanning both forwarding and airlines including Emirates, HAE, Southern Air, Transmile and Saudia Cargo.

His arrival coincides with fleet changes and a reorganisation at the carrier. Oman Air has withdrawn its A330s from service, according to CH Aviation. It also operates eight 787s and 23 737s, one of which is a freighter.

Following losses, last year the Omani government decided to restructure the carrier as debts began to mount. The wholesale reorganisation involves fleet, network, schedules and workforce, with several routes cut, including Chittagong and Colombo.

Mr Duggan should have the right experience for a wholesale review of cargo. During the pandemic, he was tasked with turning Eastern Airlines into a cargo carrier with the semi-conversion of 777s, but as the market dwindled, so did Eastern’s management’s enthusiasm for freight.

Mr Duggan and Oman Air were unavailable for comment.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Oman Air Oman Air Cargo On the merry-go-round Hellmann Worldwide Kuehne + Nagel Off the merry-go-round

    Most read news

    Chaos now rules the container shipping market, says Yang Ming CFO

    US Logistics Solutions files for liquidation, with significant job losses

    Maersk sets new chartering record with deal for $150,000 a day

    Forwarders 'being squeezed' as spot and contract rates move further apart

    More ships and more containers needed for 'feverish' box shipping sector

    MSC and CMA CGM roll out new shuttle services as intra-Asia rates soar

    Demand for air freight 'perking up', but this puts pressure on capacity

    Idle containership fleet dips to pandemic era lows as carriers hunt tonnage

    UPS finally manages to sell freight brokerage arm Coyote Logistics

    US imports still rising – 'strongest performance since the pandemic'

    DSV has appointed Stefan Krikken as head of air freight

    Airlines add transpac capacity as flood of ecommerce traffic continues

    Why super Singapore has become boxed in

    Rail freight services at Felixstowe back to half-strength after derailment

    Return to double-digit spot rate gains looms with new FAK hikes and surcharges

    MSC to launch Europe-Asia-North America service