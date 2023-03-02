News podcast | TPM23 Long Beach special

By Alex Lennane 02/03/2023

In this bumper episode, Loadstar journalists report on the key sessions and share exclusive interviews from the biggest container shipping and logistics event of the year: TPM23 held in Long Beach, US, 26 February to 1 March.

This is followed by an in-depth discussion of 3PL financials, global rankings and M&A activity when host Mike King is joined by Evan Armstrong, CEO of Armstrong & Associates.

Guests:

Carl Bentzel, commissioner, US Federal Maritime Commission

Evan Armstrong, CEO, Armstrong & Associates

Gordon Downes, co-founder and CEO, NYSHEX

Adrian Gutierrez, global client manager for agricultural commodities, AP Møller- Maersk

Mike Wackett, sea freight correspondent, The Loadstar

Nick Savvides, news editor, The Loadstar

Episode in more detail:

Back to normal at TPM (2.22)

MSC CEO Soren Toft – out of the shadows, briefly (5.54)

NYSHEX and liner-shipper contracts (8.33)

Maersk, seeking backhauls (13.45)

Exporter dissatisfaction (20.00)

New maritime data system from the FMC (22.30)

Snippets and west coast port talks (26.40)

3PL financials, global rankings and M&A forecasts (31.40 onwards)

Credits: created, produced and hosted by Mike King