News podcast | TPM23 Long Beach special

By

In this bumper episode, Loadstar journalists report on the key sessions and share exclusive interviews from the biggest container shipping and logistics event of the year: TPM23 held in Long Beach, US, 26 February to 1 March.

This is followed by an in-depth discussion of 3PL financials, global rankings and M&A activity when host Mike King is joined by Evan Armstrong, CEO of Armstrong & Associates.

Guests:

Carl Bentzel, commissioner, US Federal Maritime Commission

Evan Armstrong, CEO, Armstrong & Associates

Gordon Downes, co-founder and CEO, NYSHEX

Adrian Gutierrez, global client manager for agricultural commodities, AP Møller- Maersk

Mike Wackett, sea freight correspondent, The Loadstar

Nick Savvides, news editor, The Loadstar

 

Episode in more detail:

Back to normal at TPM (2.22)

MSC CEO Soren Toft – out of the shadows, briefly (5.54)

NYSHEX and liner-shipper contracts (8.33)

Maersk, seeking backhauls (13.45)

Exporter dissatisfaction (20.00)

New maritime data system from the FMC (22.30)

Snippets and west coast port talks (26.40)

3PL financials, global rankings and M&A forecasts (31.40 onwards)

 

Sign-up HERE to receive each episode of The Loadstar Podcast straight into your inbox for FREE

(Alternatively, subscribe on your podcast platform of choice by searching for The Loadstar Podcast)

Credits: created, produced and hosted by Mike King

