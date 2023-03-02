News podcast | TPM23 Long Beach special

Transpac shippers struggle to trust carriers now 'learning from their mistakes'
Ocean carriers attending the S&P Global TPM conference in Long Beach this week are owning ...
In this bumper episode, Loadstar journalists report on the key sessions and share exclusive interviews from the biggest container shipping and logistics event of the year: TPM23 held in Long Beach, US, 26 February to 1 March.
This is followed by an in-depth discussion of 3PL financials, global rankings and M&A activity when host Mike King is joined by Evan Armstrong, CEO of Armstrong & Associates.
Guests:
Carl Bentzel, commissioner, US Federal Maritime Commission
Evan Armstrong, CEO, Armstrong & Associates
Gordon Downes, co-founder and CEO, NYSHEX
Adrian Gutierrez, global client manager for agricultural commodities, AP Møller- Maersk
Mike Wackett, sea freight correspondent, The Loadstar
Nick Savvides, news editor, The Loadstar
Episode in more detail:
Back to normal at TPM (2.22)
MSC CEO Soren Toft – out of the shadows, briefly (5.54)
NYSHEX and liner-shipper contracts (8.33)
Maersk, seeking backhauls (13.45)
Exporter dissatisfaction (20.00)
New maritime data system from the FMC (22.30)
Snippets and west coast port talks (26.40)
3PL financials, global rankings and M&A forecasts (31.40 onwards)
Credits: created, produced and hosted by Mike King
