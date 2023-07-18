Sign up for our FREE newsletter
News podcast | July 2023 | Midsummer special: 2023 so far – and what happens next?

News_podcast_editorial_ page_ image
By

In this episode, The Loadstar Podcast examines the biggest stories and trends of 2023 including analysis of container line strategy and air cargo markets.

Host Mike King and The Loadstar team and guests also spotlight the latest shipping regulations and carrier decarbonisation benchmarks, and look forward to what the rest of the year holds for freight, shipping and logistics stakeholders. Is there any reason for peak season optimism? How many containerships are due to be delivered? And will a bear market prompt more consolidation? Find out here.

Guests:

Peter Sand, chief analyst, Xeneta

Alex Lennane, publisher, The Loadstar

Charlie Bartlett, technology correspondent, The Loadstar

Episode in more detail:

2023 so far (2.25)

Container line strategy; transformation efforts (4.45)

Air cargo rates and strategy (8.44)

Corruption in air freight (10.45)

The latest regulations from IMO explained (12.04)

Benchmarking liner emissions (15.59)

Decarbonisation: a watershed moment for freight media? (20.43)

2024 forecasts – any sign of peak season? (25.15)

Not all container trades are in the red (26.39)

But record deliveries are due (30.07)

Air cargo sentiment (35.15)

Inventory, inflation and employment levels (37.27)

M&A outlook and when will freight rebound (43.24)

 

Air freight rates data provided by TAC Index – helping clients make the best air freight decisions

Sea freight rates data provided by Xeneta – the shipping industry’s most accurate source of container rates

 

Created, produced and edited by Mike King

