News podcast | July 2023 | Midsummer special: 2023 so far – and what happens next?

By LoadstarEditorial 18/07/2023

In this episode, The Loadstar Podcast examines the biggest stories and trends of 2023 including analysis of container line strategy and air cargo markets.

Host Mike King and The Loadstar team and guests also spotlight the latest shipping regulations and carrier decarbonisation benchmarks, and look forward to what the rest of the year holds for freight, shipping and logistics stakeholders. Is there any reason for peak season optimism? How many containerships are due to be delivered? And will a bear market prompt more consolidation? Find out here.

Guests:

Peter Sand, chief analyst, Xeneta

Alex Lennane, publisher, The Loadstar

Charlie Bartlett, technology correspondent, The Loadstar

Episode in more detail:

2023 so far (2.25)

Container line strategy; transformation efforts (4.45)

Air cargo rates and strategy (8.44)

Corruption in air freight (10.45)

The latest regulations from IMO explained (12.04)

Benchmarking liner emissions (15.59)

Decarbonisation: a watershed moment for freight media? (20.43)

2024 forecasts – any sign of peak season? (25.15)

Not all container trades are in the red (26.39)

But record deliveries are due (30.07)

Air cargo sentiment (35.15)

Inventory, inflation and employment levels (37.27)

M&A outlook and when will freight rebound (43.24)

