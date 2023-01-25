News Podcast | January 2023 | Europe: Freight demand tumbles as recession bites

News Podcast | January 2023 | Reading this year's freight market as China abandons zero-Covid policy
Chinese New Year traditionally sees a spike in air and ocean demand – and freight ...
This episode focuses on Europe where war, Covid, inflation and a cost-of-living crisis are taking a heavy toll on economic growth and the outlook for international trade.
Nomura now expects western Europe’s real GDP to contract by 0.4% this year. In Germany and Britain, the two large economies most affected by current economic headwinds, real GDP is expected to contract by 0.8% and 0.7%, respectively. Meanwhile, consumer prices in western Europe rose 8.5% last year and are expected to increase a further 5.9% this year.
However, despite the many challenges facing Europe, host Mike King hears there is cause for optimism as he talks to senior executives at two of the continent’s leading ports and The Loadstar’s Mike Wackett.
Guests:
Doug Bannister, CEO, Port of Dover
Axel Mattern, chief executive, Port of Hamburg marketing
Mike Wackett, sea freight consultant, The Loadstar
Episode in more detail:
A challenging year at Germany’s biggest port (4.27)
Covid demand to recession – learning lessons (6.18)
Clearing away congestion (12.50)
China to the rescue? (15.44)
Ocean and air freight rates update (22.18)
Trans-Atlantic bonanza (27.55)
UK port update (29.15)
The density of UK-EU trade via Dover (32.25)
The Brexit challenge (41.15)
