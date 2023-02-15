News podcast | February 2023 | 2M implications; cyber-attack legal action; extreme weather

Sponsored Podcast: Challenges and opportunities in European logistics
In this sponsored episode Nick Savvides, The Loadstar news editor, tackles some of the big ...
In Part 1 of this episode, host Mike King and guests discuss the latest news, including the latest on ocean and air rates, what next for MSC and Maersk, why the legal fallout from cyber-attacks is increasing and where and why container lines are cutting capacity.
In Part 2, Mike speaks to two thought leaders whose business is understanding the link between more severe weather patterns and logistics risks. They explain how much more volatile storms are already adding to the cost of trade and the price of new port infrastructure.
Guests
Alex Lennane, publisher, The Loadstar
Peter Sand, chief analyst, Xeneta
Peyton Burnett, MD, TAC Index
Michael Page, certified broadcast meteorologist
Jasper Verschuur, author/postdoctoral researcher, Environmental Change Institute at the University of Oxford
Episode in more detail:
PART 1
2M divorce fallout (3.24)
Cyber-attack legal action (5.25)
VC redundancies (9.26)
Air cargo update (10.30)
Container shipping rates (18.40)
Blank sailings and lay-ups (22.50)
Ranking liner emissions heroes and villains (24.30)
PART 2
Trade and port costs from severe weather (28.40)
Why so many boxes overboard? (32.15)
Forward risk and port infrastructure (36.00)
Are we taking any of this seriously? (39.10)
Credits: created, produced and hosted by Mike King
