News podcast | February 2023 | 2M implications; cyber-attack legal action; extreme weather

In Part 1 of this episode, host Mike King and guests discuss the latest news, including the latest on ocean and air rates, what next for MSC and Maersk, why the legal fallout from cyber-attacks is increasing and where and why container lines are cutting capacity.

In Part 2, Mike speaks to two thought leaders whose business is understanding the link between more severe weather patterns and logistics risks. They explain how much more volatile storms are already adding to the cost of trade and the price of new port infrastructure.

Guests

Alex Lennane, publisher, The Loadstar

Peter Sand, chief analyst, Xeneta

Peyton Burnett, MD, TAC Index

Michael Page, certified broadcast meteorologist

Jasper Verschuur, author/postdoctoral researcher, Environmental Change Institute at the University of Oxford

Episode in more detail:

PART 1

2M divorce fallout (3.24)

Cyber-attack legal action (5.25)

VC redundancies (9.26)

Air cargo update (10.30)

Container shipping rates (18.40)

Blank sailings and lay-ups (22.50)

Ranking liner emissions heroes and villains (24.30)

PART 2

Trade and port costs from severe weather (28.40)

Why so many boxes overboard? (32.15)

Forward risk and port infrastructure (36.00)

Are we taking any of this seriously? (39.10)

