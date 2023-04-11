MSC settles US oil spill case with Amplify

OX: Shanghai blooming; Friendshoring gap; CMA CGM vs MSC; OOCL holds up
The future is here
MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company announced today it has entered into a settlement agreement with the subrogated insurers of Amplify Energy Corp related to the 2021 Orange County oil spill incident.
The settlement amount will be jointly funded by MSC and Costamare without admission of responsibility or liability for the environmental damage that took place due to Amplify’s negligent management of their underwater pipeline.
MSC maintains that Amplify is solely responsible for events that led up to the oil spill and that their actions further worsened the pollution substantially.
MSC agreed to this settlement to move forward productively, and we hope this regrettable incident will encourage Amplify to recognize its responsibility as a marine operator in the waters of California.
Amplify pleaded guilty to criminal negligence for their role in the oil spill. Amplify failed to act as a responsible marine operator by not taking reasonable preventative steps to better protect its pipeline and detect deficiencies within its pipeline despite becoming aware of them for months prior to the spill. For these reasons a preventable pollution event occurred which negatively impacted San Pedro Bay.
As the largest container shipping company in the world serving the United States for more than forty years, MSC recognises the company’s important role as a steward of America’s coastal waters.
MSC will continue to work to foster the growth of international trade for the United States for many years to come and is proud of our work to date.
The future is here
More optimistic demand forecasts and the prospect of a better peak season this year are ...
While some US ports and container terminals still resist a regulatory drive to curtail detention ...
In all its beauty, the world’s engine of consumption, among other Easter eggs
Maersk believes supply chains “are finally beginning to stabilise and find equilibrium”. Indeed, its Asia-Pacific March update ...
The world’s largest container shipping line, MSC, has taken delivery of the new world’s largest ...
TS Lines has sold an older pair of panamax containerships to MSC as the Taiwanese ...
After successive weeks of blanking its AE1/Shogun Asia-North Europe loop, the 2M Alliance has finally ...
'Nervous' box lines back-pedal on D&D charges as new rules loom
'Speedy' sale of HMM finally gets the green light
Positive ocean freight sentiment keeps the charter market bullish
DHL poaches Kuehne talent to form 'a perfect piece of architecture'
US east coast cargo migration is logical and will continue, say analysts
OOCL's Q1 numbers show storm clouds gathering over box shipping
New roles for Dominique von Orelli and ex-K&N Casper Ellerbaek at DHL
Data shows a sense that air cargo may be 'returning to normality'
FedEx unveils plan to consolidate Express and Ground parcel networks
'Product-driven' Ceva 2.0 will rise from past missteps
Customs declaration? Chat GPT goes with the Phlo
Work resumes at LA/LB ports, but contract settlement stays out of reach
Comment on this article