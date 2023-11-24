Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / MSC extends deadline on HHLA share offer in move for more control

hhla_ctb_bahnhof_18x12_300dpi
Photo: HHLA
By

MSC has extended the deadline for its share purchase offer to HHLA shareholders to 7 December, as it closes in on the deal to jointly own the Hamburg port logistics company.

The world’s largest shipping line wants to run HHLA as a joint-venture with the City of Hamburg, the municipal authority owning a strategic 50.1% majority, and MSC the remaining 49.9%.

Hamburg’s municipality currently owns around 69% of HHLA, with 31% floated on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Of that 31%, MSC has already purchased around a third through market trading, and the two offered private and institutional investors €16.57 per share to acquire the remainder, with an initial deadline of 20 November.

By the end of 20 November, MSC was tendered a further 3.9%, taking the Hamburg-MSC total to “around 84.21% of the company’s share capital and voting rights”, according to a company update.

The new total represents a significant jump from the 75% figure toted by MSC Germany CEO Nils Kahn in early November. Crucially, by passing the 80% line, the City and MSC have reduced the quota of remaining HHLA shareholders to below a “blocking minority”, which means they will be powerless to prevent the passing of important decisions.

The next key threshold is 90% control – at that point, the two partners will be empowered to “squeeze out” the remaining shareholders via compulsory share purchases. So, should MSC get its hands on a further 6% of shares to reach that joint total with the City, its maximum 49.9% stake is well within reach.

As a result, MSC has triggered a two week “further acceptance period”, beginning yesterday and ending on 7 December at 12am CET.

It would appear that the finish line is in view for the world’s largest shipping line and its aspirations to both acquire a terminal operator that accounts for some 75% of Hamburg’s box throughput, as well as a ready-made intermodal network covering central and eastern Europe. that would represent a step-change for MSC’s overland subsidiary Medlog*.

(*For more on that, read our Premium’s coverage: ‘HHLA, Hapag, MSC – ‘mutually assured destruction’?‘ on 20 September, which followed ‘MSC vs Kuehne – a bidding war in Hamburg?‘ and preceded ‘German M&A redux: from Schenker to HHLA – ‘price or politics’?‘)

It would also appear to mark the end of the ambitions of Hamburg native, and majority owner of the world’s largest freight forwarder Kuehne + Nagel, Klaus Michael Kuehne, in his quest to acquire a stake in HHLA. He is also the largest shareholder in German shipping line Hapag-Lloyd, which many analysts thought would be the ideal bedfellow for HHLA.

Earlier this month, he reiterated his interest in taking over the terminal operator, in an interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, saying: “I want to shake up Hamburg,” and arguing the city “is on the path to gradual decline and it must be stopped”.

This article is brought to you by DeskOne, Loadstar’s Premium’s new resource for instant takes on key events in transport and logistics, including shippers, trade and markets.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Hapag-Lloyd HHLA Klaus-Michael Kuehne' MSC Port of Hamburg Takeover Talk Asia-South Africa CMA CGM Cosco Maersk Line Port Louis Port of Cape Town South African Association of Freight Forwarders Transhipment Tactics

    Most Read

    South African port congestion sees queue of 96 ships at anchor

    Forwarders losing out on the ecommerce business driving airfreight demand

    Asia-Europe carriers play hardball with threats of service suspension

    More shipping lines set to plunge into losses in Q4

    Car-carrier attack by rebels came after new hijack alert

    More surcharges loom for shippers as Panama Canal restrictions tighten

    Freightos posts poor Q3 results, but this may be the least of its troubles

    DSV, Kuehne, Mærsk & DHL – only one model rocks in the down cycle

    As Saudi pumps $133bn into global hub dream, is it now logistics-washing?

    US east coast ports seeing the Asia import tide turn back west

    Abu Dhabi Ports eyeing $2bn swoop on Indonesia's Meratus Line

    SME forwarders in a 'very good mood' and getting into M&A mode

    Guard against cyber-attacks warning, as UK haulier data appears on 'dark web'

    Cargolux invests $72m to buy fleet of aerial fire-fighting aircraft

    Bangladesh garment makers urge government to end cabotage rules

    Shock as new Asia-N Europe FAK rate dwarfs weak spot market