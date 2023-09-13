By Alessandro Pasetti 13/09/2023

It was only last week that we covered both MSC and Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (HHLA) and their dealings – the former was of interest as part of deeper ties with Isreal’s ZIM, and what they could mean; the latter due to reported interest from Klaus-Michael Kuehne.

The logistics and real estate magnate didn’t waste a second this week to reiterate his willingness to help (FAZ headline out yesterday: “I want to shake up Hamburg”), arguing that in the past, “the ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN