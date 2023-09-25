By Alessandro Pasetti 25/09/2023

There’s a lot of political interest in the Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (HHLA) takeover story, the biggest action in M&A at the moment in our transport and logistics field.

But what if, as is so often the case, the final deal outcome was just a matter of price?

Proxy

Because the winning of HHLA by MSC could also be a proxy for the divestment of DB Schenker (DBS) by parent company Deutsche Bahn, on a significantly larger scale value-wise, while staff- and strategy-related ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN