Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / German M&A redux: from Schenker to HHLA – 'price or politics?'

Aredux
ID 114931839 © Shaiith | Dreamstime.com
By

There’s a lot of political interest in the Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (HHLA) takeover story, the biggest action in M&A at the moment in our transport and logistics field.

But what if, as is so often the case, the final deal outcome was just a matter of price?

Proxy 

Because the winning of HHLA by MSC could also be a proxy for the divestment of DB Schenker (DBS) by parent company Deutsche Bahn, on a significantly larger scale value-wise, while staff- and strategy-related ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    DB Schenker HHLA M&A radar MSC Port of Hamburg

    Most Read

    THE Alliance suspends transpacific service, but more capacity cuts needed

    EXCLUSIVE: Top executive leaves DB Schenker

    Multi-billion $ Flexport dish – prepared, baked and served

    'Freefalling' Asia-North Europe rates shed half their value in three weeks

    Maersk insists CMA CGM deal is not a change in green strategy

    China Railways launches new 50ft container designed for express rail services

    Little hope of 2024 upturn in box shipping trades, says Yang Ming

    MSC's second-hand ship shopping spree continues despite declining vessel values

    Carriers offered joining bonuses by Adani's Kattupalli to win business from Chennai

    Capacity crunch at Mexico-US border as nearshoring shift boosts freight flows

    Cosco starts China’s first full intermodal service for vehicle exports

    Qatar's Guillaume Halleux takes on Swissport CCO role

    Crime gang used containers to smuggle stolen cars to West Africa

    Lidl-owned Tailwind targets apparel shippers on its China-Europe services

    Air India targeting pharma trade with air freight fleet capacity set to quadruple

    Are China’s ports and shipping companies being used to spy on the world?