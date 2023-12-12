Menzies Aviation goes live with Wipro’s new cargo management system

By LoadstarEditorial 12/12/2023

PRESS RELEASE

12 December 2023, London: Menzies Aviation, the leading service partner to the world’s airports and airlines, together with leading technology services and consulting company, Wipro have announced the successful launch of its new Menzies Aviation Cargo Handling (MACH) cargo management system.

Following the successful launch of Menzies’ cargo operation at Bucharest Otopeni Airport (OTP) in Romania, the MACH system will be deployed initially at 10 air cargo locations, with plans to implement the system across Menzies’ global network by the end of 2024.

The partnership between Menzies Aviation and Wipro has combined Menzies’ extensive knowledge and expertise in air cargo operations with Wipro’s cutting-edge technology capabilities. In just over 12 months since signing the contract, it has delivered a pioneering, end-to-end cargo management system, MACH, which is set to transform Menzies operations across the network.

MACH represents a significant enhancement on Menzies’ current cargo management system, boasting a modern user interface (UI) with easy to use navigation, making it exceptionally user friendly for all stakeholders. Its cloud-based architecture ensures accessibility from anywhere, anytime and on any device, providing real-time insights and data.

Operating from a ‘single source of truth,’ MACH seamlessly integrates with other systems helping to simplify and standardise all processes. An integral part of the cargo management ecosystem, it improves data accuracy as all electronic information is populated automatically across the system.

MACH’s drive to standardise is matched by its ability to generate bespoke solutions where necessary. The system can create and automate checklists for specific tasks, while tailored employee development pathways mean that warehouse staff only ever receive training relevant to their roles.

Its open architecture approach ensures that Menzies and its customers leverage their existing technology investments while benefiting from the advantages of MACH. The launch of its state-of-the-art MACH cargo handling system as well as its recent award win in partnership with Dexory for its Robot Mimi exemplifies the company’s efforts to provide world class innovative technology solutions to its customers.

Beau Paine, Global Head of Cargo, Menzies Aviation said: “We are excited to embark on the journey to deliver MACH to our customers in Bucharest. It is said, technology is best when it brings people together and we are very proud of the accomplishments of our team and Wipro over the last 12 months. We can’t wait to accelerate the implementation plan in continuing to roll out MACH across the wider network in the months to come.”

Rory Fidler, VP Cargo Technology, Menzies Aviation, said: “I am incredibly proud of the team and partnership that we have developed with Wipro. Their knowledge and experience have been vital to bringing our vision to life and developing a truly game-changing product for the industry. In just 13 months, we have achieved an incredible feat, which has been underpinned by hard work. From a six page briefing document to five million lines of code, 3,000

test scripts and more, we are excited to develop a truly innovative platform for the Menzies Cargo Network.”

Omkar Nisal, Managing Director UK& Ireland, Wipro Limited, said: “We are proud of our partnership in helping Menzies transform their cargo business through the deployment of Wipro’s state-of-the-art cargo handling solution. Working together leveraging our leading technology capabilities and combining it with Menzies’ deep aviation knowledge is a reflection of Wipro’s ethos. We’re delighted to be able to help Menzies realise their ambitions through technology and innovation.”

Subha Tatavarti, Chief Technology Officer, Wipro Limited, said: “With our vision to transform industries through technology and invent the future of enterprises, we continue to be excited and grateful for the opportunity to work with Menzies to transform the cargo handling industry through our aviation products. In partnership with Menzies, we built a modern, scalable solution that will not only cater to one of the world’s leading cargo handlers, but will open the door to building an industry-changing aviation platform. We look forward to our continued success with Menzies.”

Menzies will roll out MACH to ten air cargo locations – Macau in China; Wellington, Christchurch and Auckland in New Zealand; Sangster Intl. and Kingston Jamaica in Jamaica; Ontario, Vancouver, Calgary in Americas; and Amman in MEAA – by the end of Q1 2024, with plans to implement it across the Menzies’ global network by the end of 2024.