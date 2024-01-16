Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Menzies Aviation and SGA Angola agree joint venture

thumbnail_Menzies Image
By

PRESS RELEASE

16 January 2024, London: Menzies Aviation, the leading service partner to the world’s airports and airlines, has announced a new joint venture (JV) with Sociedade Gestora de Aeroportos (SGA-SA) to deliver cargo and lounge services at Luanda International Airport (LAD).

As part of the new partnership, the newly formed Menzies Angola will handle more than 30,000 tonnes of cargo each year, serving a broad range of customers including Taag-Angola Airlines, Air France, TAP Air Portugal and Ethiopian Airlines. It will also manage the VIP lounge at LAD, which serves more than 45,000 passengers each year.

Reporting to the Angolan Ministry of Transport, SGA Angola manages 18 airports including LAD, the main international airport of Angola. Its main mission is to provide high quality and safe services, with a focus on operational efficiency and sustainability.

Charles Wyley, EVP Middle East, Africa and Asia said: “We are thrilled to announce our joint venture with SGA, and look forward to providing safe, secure and reliable services to our airline customers in the region. Angola’s aviation industry is growing with a bright future ahead, which is why now is the opportune time to forge a strategic partnership with SGA. We look forward to working with SGA to provide services at Luanda International Airport, and support its transition to the new, under construction, Angola International Airport.”

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Joint Venture Menzies Aviation Agility Handle with care John Menzies M&A National Aviation Services (NAS)

    Most Read

    Container shortage starts to bite, adding to pressure on costs

    Shippers face 'eye-watering' rates and rollovers as carriers 'cherry-pick' cargo

    Shippers must pay a heavy price for capacity, as 'ships are filling up'

    Shipper switch to air freight will see rates take off next week

    Rocketing ocean rates predicted to decline post-Chinese New Year

    Red Sea premiums tempt opportunistic operators, despite major Houthi attack

    Maersk opts for rail freight to avoid Panama Canal delays

    Ocean premiums rocket as insurers back away from Red Sea risk

    West coast ports brace for new import surge – 'but they can cope this time'

    Tough times for logistics tech players forced to cut staff numbers

    Liner oversupply problem being masked by Suez Canal diversions

    North Europe ports face capacity crunch as carriers race for berths

    DB Schenker sale deadline – 'heard anything?'

    HMM launches 'extra loaders' to help Asian exporters as CNY looms

    Japan's semiconductor supply chain also a victim of Honshu earthquake

    Cosco hit by $2m compensation claim for 'unfair' D&D charges