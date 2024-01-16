Menzies Aviation and SGA Angola agree joint venture

Menzies Aviation strengthens female leadership in MEAA region
16 January 2024, London: Menzies Aviation, the leading service partner to the world’s airports and airlines, has announced a new joint venture (JV) with Sociedade Gestora de Aeroportos (SGA-SA) to deliver cargo and lounge services at Luanda International Airport (LAD).
As part of the new partnership, the newly formed Menzies Angola will handle more than 30,000 tonnes of cargo each year, serving a broad range of customers including Taag-Angola Airlines, Air France, TAP Air Portugal and Ethiopian Airlines. It will also manage the VIP lounge at LAD, which serves more than 45,000 passengers each year.
Reporting to the Angolan Ministry of Transport, SGA Angola manages 18 airports including LAD, the main international airport of Angola. Its main mission is to provide high quality and safe services, with a focus on operational efficiency and sustainability.
Charles Wyley, EVP Middle East, Africa and Asia said: “We are thrilled to announce our joint venture with SGA, and look forward to providing safe, secure and reliable services to our airline customers in the region. Angola’s aviation industry is growing with a bright future ahead, which is why now is the opportune time to forge a strategic partnership with SGA. We look forward to working with SGA to provide services at Luanda International Airport, and support its transition to the new, under construction, Angola International Airport.”
