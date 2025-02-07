By Charlotte Goldstone 07/02/2025

AD Ports has announced a partnership with French carrier CMA CGM to develop a terminal at Pointe Noire Port in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Yesterday, the Abu Dhabi-based terminal operator signed a shareholders’ agreement with CMA CGM Group subsidiary CMA Terminals to jointly develop, manage and operate the New East Mole (NEM) multipurpose terminal iat the West African nation’s biggest Atlantic port.

The joint-venture follows AD Ports receiving a 30-year extendable concession in June 2023, when it said it expected to invest some $220m to build a 400-metre quay wall at 16-metre water depth, plus a 10-hectare logistics area, during phase one of the project.

The JV will be majority-owned by AD Ports, which will maintain controlling majority ownership in management and operation of the terminal.

It will be operated as a multi-user facility and will handle containers, break-bulk, and general cargo.

This news appears to further cement the relationship between the terminal operator and carrier as it follows a 2021 joint venture at CMA Terminals’ $845m Khalifa Port, projected to expand its container capacity by 33%, or 2.6m teu.

Mohamed Eidha Al Menhali, regional CEO of AD Ports, confirmed: “This agreement further enhances our strategic partnership with CMA CGM in several markets and projects along global trade lines. “

CMA CGM handles the lion’s share of exports in the DRC and ranks second in imports and transhipment. It has an overall container volume market share in the country of about 35%, making it an attractive partner for expansion-hungry AD Ports.

The NEM terminal has already ordered three super post-panamax ship-to-shore cranes and will receive nine hybrid rubber-tyred gantry cranes and other associated handling equipment.

Christine Cabau Woehrel, executive VP for assets and operations at CMA CGM, said: “Our investment with AD Ports Group at the port of Pointe Noire is a new milestone in our our strategic collaboration, as we enable modern, sustainable ports and maritime infrastructure for the next wave of global trade.

“We look forward to bringing the operational and economic benefits of this collaborative, sustainable approach to the DRC and to its importers and exporters.”