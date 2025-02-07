Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / AD Ports extends CMA CGM collaboration with Congo port project

TSLA: FEEL THE PAIN IN CHINAWMT: GUESS WHATXPO: SURGINGAMZN: LOOKING FORWARDCHRW: PAYOUT UNCHANGEDWTC: NEW HIGH MAERSK: 'AFLOAT IN A SEA OF RISK' F: TARIFF TRAFFIC WARNINGHON: GAUGE THE UPSIDEXPO: STELLAR EARNINGS DELIVERYMAERSK: DEMAND DISRUPTION RISKMAERSK: FOCUS ON MARGIN IN LOGISTICS AND SERVICESMAERSK: GROWTH UNDERPERFORMANCE IN OCEAN MAERSK: WHY IS GEMINI SUCH A GOOD IDEA MAERSK: INTEGRATOR STRATEGY MAERSK: EIGHT YEARS AFTER THE LAUNCH OF THE INTEGRATOR STRATEGYMAERSK: FOCUS ON DEALS MAERSK: QUESTION TIME WITH FOCUS ON MSC AND DEALS

TSLA: FEEL THE PAIN IN CHINAWMT: GUESS WHATXPO: SURGINGAMZN: LOOKING FORWARDCHRW: PAYOUT UNCHANGEDWTC: NEW HIGH MAERSK: 'AFLOAT IN A SEA OF RISK' F: TARIFF TRAFFIC WARNINGHON: GAUGE THE UPSIDEXPO: STELLAR EARNINGS DELIVERYMAERSK: DEMAND DISRUPTION RISKMAERSK: FOCUS ON MARGIN IN LOGISTICS AND SERVICESMAERSK: GROWTH UNDERPERFORMANCE IN OCEAN MAERSK: WHY IS GEMINI SUCH A GOOD IDEA MAERSK: INTEGRATOR STRATEGY MAERSK: EIGHT YEARS AFTER THE LAUNCH OF THE INTEGRATOR STRATEGYMAERSK: FOCUS ON DEALS MAERSK: QUESTION TIME WITH FOCUS ON MSC AND DEALS

SIGNATURE_CMA CGM - Abu Dhabi Ports Group
By

AD Ports has announced a partnership with French carrier CMA CGM to develop a terminal at Pointe Noire Port in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). 

Yesterday, the Abu Dhabi-based terminal operator signed a shareholders’ agreement with CMA CGM Group subsidiary CMA Terminals to jointly develop, manage and operate the New East Mole (NEM) multipurpose terminal iat the West African nation’s biggest Atlantic port. 

The joint-venture follows AD Ports receiving a 30-year extendable concession in June 2023, when it said it expected to invest some $220m to build a 400-metre quay wall at 16-metre water depth, plus a 10-hectare logistics area, during phase one of the project.

The JV will be majority-owned by AD Ports, which will maintain controlling majority ownership in management and operation of the terminal. 

It will be operated as a multi-user facility and will handle containers, break-bulk, and general cargo.  

This news appears to further cement the relationship between the terminal operator and carrier as it follows a 2021 joint venture at CMA Terminals’ $845m Khalifa Port, projected to expand its container capacity by 33%, or 2.6m teu. 

Mohamed Eidha Al Menhali, regional CEO of AD Ports, confirmed: “This agreement further enhances our strategic partnership with CMA CGM in several markets and projects along global trade lines. “ 

CMA CGM handles the lion’s share of exports in the DRC and ranks second in imports and transhipment. It has an overall container volume market share in the country of about 35%, making it an attractive partner for expansion-hungry AD Ports.  

The NEM terminal has already ordered three super post-panamax ship-to-shore  cranes and will receive nine hybrid rubber-tyred gantry cranes and other associated handling equipment. 

Christine Cabau Woehrel, executive VP for assets and operations at CMA CGM, said: “Our investment with AD Ports Group at the port of Pointe Noire is a new milestone in our our strategic collaboration, as we enable modern, sustainable ports and maritime infrastructure for the next wave of global trade.

“We look forward to bringing the operational and economic benefits of this collaborative, sustainable approach to the DRC and to its importers and exporters.”  

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    AD Ports CMA CGM Democratic Republic of Congo Joint Venture Khalifa Pointe Noire

    Most read news

    Airfreight expected to take a hit from de minimis exemption suspension

    Disappointing results for DSV – and Schenker integration will impact revenue

    Panama gives in as US pressure on Panama Canal intensifies

    Chaos swirls in wake of Trump de minimis move

    Maersk paying $100,000 a day to charter scarce post-panamax box ships

    US delays tariffs on Mexico for one month as it starts negotiations

    Tariff truce for Canada and Mexico – China retaliates, but lightly

    De minimis cut won't hurt demand for Chinese ecommerce, but for air cargo?

    Trend for vertical integration may not be right for multimodal transport

    DSV hits back in 'bait and switch' case, claiming deal was not legally binding

    India pre-empts tariffs with import 'sweetener' for US cars and motorbikes

    'Smart' containers could help beat drug smugglers and thieves

    Changes on key transpacific trades as alliance services are reshuffled

    Gemini and logistics growth now the focus as APMM posts healthy profits

    DSV drags down Kuehne as Schenker 'update' saves the day

    European road freight rates caught between rising costs and weak demand