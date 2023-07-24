Menzies Aviation and Bangalore Airport agree to expand air cargo

By LoadstarEditorial 24/07/2023

15-year contract demonstrates Menzies Aviation’s commitment to India

Menzies Aviation will increase its international cargo facility capacity to 250,000 tonnes

The company will develop a new domestic cargo facility with an initial capacity of 250,000 tonnes, with the scope to increase to 400,000 tonnes

24 July 2023, London: Menzies Aviation, the leading service partner to the world’s airports and airlines, has affirmed its commitment to India with a new joint venture with Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), the operator of Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (BLR Airport).

Operating as Menzies Aviation (Bengaluru) Private Limited (MABPL), the new partnership will be the sole provider of domestic cargo operations at BLR Airport while also providing international cargo services for a period of 15 years, which commenced at the end of May 2023.

As part of the agreement, MABPL is responsible for handling international exports/imports at an existing on-site cargo facility that has the capacity to handle 210,000 tonnes. MABPL will increase the capacity by 40,000 tonnes in a phased manner by the end of this decade and the cargo terminal will continue to benefit from Menzies’ operational expertise and industry-leading excellence in safety, efficiency and sustainability.

MABPL will also become the sole operator at a new domestic cargo facility once completed, handling an initial 250,000 tonnes of cargo, with scope to increase to 400,000 tonnes. This significant development of domestic cargo operations will support BIAL’s ambitions to cater for up to 1.6 million tonnes of cargo annually across its facilities.

Serving multiple airlines and playing a critical role in the development of India’s aviation sector, BLR Airport is strategically located in India and has received industry recognition for its highly efficient cargo operations, emerging as the preferred cargo airport in South India.

Charles Wyley, Executive Vice President Middle East, Africa and Asia, Menzies Aviation, said: “This long-term agreement with BIAL significantly expands our cargo operations at this strategically important transport hub, which represents the gateway to South and Central India. This partnership comes at an exciting time for the development of the Indian aviation market and BIAL continues to invest in its state-of-the-art facilities. We look forward to deploying our operational expertise and developing BLR Airport’s cargo infrastructure as we, together with BIAL, strategically enhance the airport’s position as a thriving centre of cargo excellence. Thank you to everyone involved in ensuring a seamless transition.”