Mark Faulkner joins Virgin Atlantic Cargo as head of commercial

Chapman Freeborn appoints Russell Cook to head automotive
Charter broker Chapman Freeborn has appointed Russell Cook as industry vertical director – automotive. “The automotive ...
Etihad Cargo’s Mark Faulkner has joined Virgin Atlantic Cargo as head of cargo commercial, to focus on revenue management, strategy, network and alliances.
Mr Faulkner was director west cargo commercial for Etihad for two years and, prior to that, was at British Airways, IAG and IAG Cargo for some 13 years. He also worked at Cargolux and was trained at DHL.
‘I am delighted to be joining Virgin Atlantic Cargo and am committed to building on the fantastic momentum the team has accomplished,” he said.
“With a post-Covid norm now established, I’m looking forward to using my skills and experience to assist the business in ensuring Virgin Atlantic Cargo is at the forefront of this new market.”
MD Phil Wardlaw added: “We are incredibly excited for Mark to step into his new role. He has an incredible wealth of experience, which will see him focus on optimising and developing our cargo network, as well as being involved in the business’s key focus of advancing our digital and technology offering and improving the customer experience.”
