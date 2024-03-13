Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Marie Seco-Köppen to take over as CargoiQ chief Lothar Moehle retires

Marie-Seco-
By

At WCS in Hong Kong today, Cargo iQ announced the appointment of Marie Seco-Köppen as its new executive director.

Ms Seco-Köppen brings more than 20 years’ experience of delivering process improvements and digitalisation in global air freight, and joins Cargo iQ from transport consultancy Im3pact.

She will take over from Lothar Moehle, who is retiring in June after a 50-year career in air cargo.

He has been with the organisation since its inception 26 years ago and, while he is looking forward to retirement, he told The Loadstar he may still be involved in some air cargo-related projects.

Ms Seco-Köppen said: “This new chapter promises to be exciting, and I am looking forward to engaging with the board and members to further extend Cargo iQ’s unique cross-stakeholder quality programme.

“In our fragmented industry, quality standards and digitalisation remain crucial to attain increased performance visibility, which is required to remove redundancies and jointly drive-up service consistency for the shipper.”

At the event, CargoiQ also announced two new initiatives: a scorecard system; and a tier system.

“The scorecard system will be open to all air cargo stakeholders that engage with Cargo iQ members, to measure the quality of their partner’s service, but also their own performance,” said Mr Moehle.

Currently being trialled for both forwarder-carrier and carrier-ground handling agent relationships, it measures selected ‘Cargo iQ Milestones’, including notified for delivery (NFD) performance, a core KPI.

The tier system scheme awards members Bronze, Silver or Gold membership, according to level of implementation and conformance to reporting. There are two tiers for forwarders, and one tier for handlers. Also being trialled, it will be voted on by members in the second half of the year.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Cargo iQ On the merry-go-round ContainerPort Group UWL World Distribution Services World Group

    Most Read

    Three merchant ship crew killed in latest Houthi missile attacks

    Transpac carriers content to sit it out after 'ridiculous' new contract offers

    Commercial risk to Maersk from its integrator strategy is 'too high'

    Red ink warning for Yang Ming as Red Sea spot rate gains ease

    Cosco and OOCL u-turn on pledge not to call at ports in Israel

    Carriers still need another 400,000 teu to maintain services

    sennder appoints Susanne Schroeter-Crossan as its new CFO

    CMA CGM commits to no job cuts for a year, following Bolloré deal

    News Podcast | Mar 2024 | TPM24 ‘live’, USWC gateways and the latest on transpac contract negotiations

    TPM24: US growth 'impossible' without Maersk as an integrator, says shipper

    Air cargo carriers see a brighter year on the radar after 2023 disappoints

    FedEx vs UPS – M&A arm-wrestling, with or without Schenker

    Flying start to the year as airfreight benefits from shipping delays

    TPM 24: To hub-and-spoke, or not to hub-and-spoke? That is the question

    US cyber experts probe suspect modems on China-made cranes

    China splashes out on transport infrastructure to boost economic growth