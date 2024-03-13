Marie Seco-Köppen to take over as CargoiQ chief Lothar Moehle retires

At WCS in Hong Kong today, Cargo iQ announced the appointment of Marie Seco-Köppen as its new executive director.

Ms Seco-Köppen brings more than 20 years’ experience of delivering process improvements and digitalisation in global air freight, and joins Cargo iQ from transport consultancy Im3pact.

She will take over from Lothar Moehle, who is retiring in June after a 50-year career in air cargo.

He has been with the organisation since its inception 26 years ago and, while he is looking forward to retirement, he told The Loadstar he may still be involved in some air cargo-related projects.

Ms Seco-Köppen said: “This new chapter promises to be exciting, and I am looking forward to engaging with the board and members to further extend Cargo iQ’s unique cross-stakeholder quality programme.

“In our fragmented industry, quality standards and digitalisation remain crucial to attain increased performance visibility, which is required to remove redundancies and jointly drive-up service consistency for the shipper.”

At the event, CargoiQ also announced two new initiatives: a scorecard system; and a tier system.