Marie Seco-Köppen to take over as CargoiQ chief Lothar Moehle retires

At WCS in Hong Kong today, Cargo iQ announced the appointment of Marie Seco-Köppen as its new executive director.
Ms Seco-Köppen brings more than 20 years’ experience of delivering process improvements and digitalisation in global air freight, and joins Cargo iQ from transport consultancy Im3pact.
She will take over from Lothar Moehle, who is retiring in June after a 50-year career in air cargo.
He has been with the organisation since its inception 26 years ago and, while he is looking forward to retirement, he told The Loadstar he may still be involved in some air cargo-related projects.
Ms Seco-Köppen said: “This new chapter promises to be exciting, and I am looking forward to engaging with the board and members to further extend Cargo iQ’s unique cross-stakeholder quality programme.
“In our fragmented industry, quality standards and digitalisation remain crucial to attain increased performance visibility, which is required to remove redundancies and jointly drive-up service consistency for the shipper.”
At the event, CargoiQ also announced two new initiatives: a scorecard system; and a tier system.
“The scorecard system will be open to all air cargo stakeholders that engage with Cargo iQ members, to measure the quality of their partner’s service, but also their own performance,” said Mr Moehle.
Currently being trialled for both forwarder-carrier and carrier-ground handling agent relationships, it measures selected ‘Cargo iQ Milestones’, including notified for delivery (NFD) performance, a core KPI.
The tier system scheme awards members Bronze, Silver or Gold membership, according to level of implementation and conformance to reporting. There are two tiers for forwarders, and one tier for handlers. Also being trialled, it will be voted on by members in the second half of the year.
