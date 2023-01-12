Magma Aviation appoints James Gilliard as head of commercial

Boris Hueske and Nikola Todic to be joint MDs at Lufthansa's heyworld
Lufthansa Cargo’s e-commerce subsidiary, heyworld, is to see co-managing directors take over in February. Boris Hueske ...
Magma Aviation, part of Avia Solutions Group, has appointed James Gilliard as head of commercial, to be based at Gatwick.
Mr Gilliard joins from IAG Cargo, where he was cargo manager for nearly four years. Prior to that he was at forwarder Metro Shipping, where he was airfreight manager. He has also worked at Jet Airways Cargo, Etihad and Cathay Pacific, in a career spanning some 30 years.
He said: “It’s not every day a career opportunity so fitting comes along, so I am thrilled to be joining the dynamic and creative team at Magma Aviation, to support and build upon the success story here. The future of Magma Aviation is extremely exciting, and I will relish the opportunity to contribute to those impressive growth plans.”
Conor Brannigan, Magma Aviation CEO, added: “I really am delighted to welcome James onboard, he is extremely well known in the air cargo industry and his vast experience and knowledge will be essential for Magma Aviation as we move into 2023 and the post-pandemic ‘new normal’.
“I have no doubt that James will excel in his new role, and from myself and all the team at Magma Aviation, I wish him a very warm welcome.”
