News / Magma expands to Dubai with two freighters, as ASG keeps growing

© Gordzam |
Magma Aviation, the Avia Solutions Group-owned airline, has expanded with a new base and two freighters in the Middle East.

Headed by former Bluebird Nordic CEO Audrone Keinyte, Magma DMCC is sited at Dubai Multi Commodities Centre, a UAE free-trade zone.

Magma also said it had added two aircraft to its fleet, an A321-200P2F, reportedly from sister carrier SmartLynx, and B737-800BCF. Magma also owns three 747-400Fs.

“The narrowbody freighters will be strategically based at airports in the UAE and Middle East, and will address the growing demand for reliable and efficient cargo transport, growing the company’s global connectivity and operational capacity,” said the carrier.

Ms Keinyte said: “The two new narrowbody aircraft we have added to our fleet significantly strengthen our existing capacity, contributing a range of 5,500km between them.”

With the new additions, Magma Aviation will become one of only a few cargo operators with access to both A321P2F and 737-800BCF capabilities.

“This, alongside our new office situated Dubai, means we now have a valuable operational base outside of Europe, which is already proving to be beneficial for our clients in the Middle East and nearby regions,” added Ms Keinyte.

Avia Solutions Group is expanding very fast, with a strategy of picking up multiple AOCs. In March, it acquired Australian carrier Skytrans, for both passenger and cargo operations, bringing its number of AOCs to 12 – but has plans for seven more.

And it’s not stopping there. ASG CEO Jonas Janukenas explained: “This acquisition is part of our larger strategy, which is aimed at limiting the impact of seasonality, while giving us access to new growing markets in Asia-Pacific and further afield. By the end of the year, we aim to establish or acquire seven additional airlines, with countries like Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Indonesia firmly on our radar.”

In May, the group completed a $300m issue of five-year unsecured bonds, in part to help develop its business further.

Bluebird Nordic exited the market in May, with seven of its 737 freighters shifted to AirExplore, a Slovakian carrier acquired last year. Bluebird’s Icelandic business was taken over by Odin Cargo, a GSSA.

