Kenya Airways eyes bigger freighters to cope with demand

By Alex Lennane 26/02/2025

A booming African market is sending Kenya Airways to get out its orderbook to acquire more – and bigger – freighters, according to Bloomberg. It currently operates four 737Fs.

Cargo director Dick Murianki said demand was growing at about 11% a year, and the intra-African market was hotting up.

“A few years ago we were talking about less than 5% of intra-African trade; we are now going toward 20%, and it’s going to increase.”

CH Aviation reports.

