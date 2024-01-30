Charles van der Steene is Maersk's new regional president, North America

By Gavin van Marle 30/01/2024

AP Moller-Maersk has appointed Charles van der Steene (above) as the new regional president for North America.

He will take up his new role on 1 February, replacing Narin Phol, who is moving to Copenhagen as Maersk’s chief product officer for logistics and services.

Mr van der Steene joined Maersk in 2011 and has led Maersk’s commercial organisation in North America. His most recent position was global head of commercial excellence and transformation.

“Charles has a proven track record and enjoys great respect among our North American customers and within the Maersk organisation as a natural collaborator and leader,” said Maersk CEO Vincent Clerc.

“North America is our number-one market, and Charles takes the helm of a very well-run organisation. The steady hand he brings to the role is well suited to guide the regional organisation as it delivers integrated global logistics to the customers we serve,” he added.

Mr van der Steene said: “I’m thrilled to be rejoining our talented team in North America, where we’ve invested significantly in growing our end-to-end capabilities in recent years.

“In today’s volatile times, our customers need a logistics partner who can fight in their corner. I’m excited to be part of a team committed to bringing predictability and stability to our customers’ supply chains.”