Charles van der Steene is Maersk's new regional president, North America

Leo Teplitskiy new director of key cargo accounts Americas at Chapman Freeborn
Air charter company Chapman Freeborn has appointed Leo Teplitskiy as its director of key cargo ...
AP Moller-Maersk has appointed Charles van der Steene (above) as the new regional president for North America.
He will take up his new role on 1 February, replacing Narin Phol, who is moving to Copenhagen as Maersk’s chief product officer for logistics and services.
Mr van der Steene joined Maersk in 2011 and has led Maersk’s commercial organisation in North America. His most recent position was global head of commercial excellence and transformation.
“North America is our number-one market, and Charles takes the helm of a very well-run organisation. The steady hand he brings to the role is well suited to guide the regional organisation as it delivers integrated global logistics to the customers we serve,” he added.
Mr van der Steene said: “I’m thrilled to be rejoining our talented team in North America, where we’ve invested significantly in growing our end-to-end capabilities in recent years.
“In today’s volatile times, our customers need a logistics partner who can fight in their corner. I’m excited to be part of a team committed to bringing predictability and stability to our customers’ supply chains.”
Two Maersk box ships come under fire in latest Houthi missile attack
Emissions soaring as cargo patterns shift due to Red Sea crisis
Gemini 'hub & spoke' plan may give rival carriers an edge at ports
THE Alliance carriers move to calm customer nerves after Hapag defection
EXCLUSIVE: CMA CGM – French roulette in the air ahead of Bolloré closing
Middle East land bridge offers 'express' solution to extended shipping transits
The watershed DB Schenker sale – 'hearing this, heard that?'
Asia-Europe spot rates level out as CNY doldrums come into view
Charter market heats up – carriers could need up to 200 extra ships
Red Sea: buoyant demand for sea-air, but sea-to-air shift treads water
Angry importers hit by delivery delays and rising costs, but rates are softening
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article