Charles van der Steene is Maersk's new regional president, North America

charles-van-der-steene-v3-jan-2024-3x5
Photo: AP Moller-Maersk
By

AP Moller-Maersk has appointed Charles van der Steene (above) as the new regional president for North America.

He will take up his new role on 1 February, replacing Narin Phol, who is moving to Copenhagen as Maersk’s chief product officer for logistics and services.

Mr van der Steene joined Maersk in 2011 and has led Maersk’s commercial organisation in North America. His most recent position was global head of commercial excellence and transformation.

“North America is our number-one market, and Charles takes the helm of a very well-run organisation. The steady hand he brings to the role is well suited to guide the regional organisation as it delivers integrated global logistics to the customers we serve,” he added.

Mr van der Steene said: “I’m thrilled to be rejoining our talented team in North America, where we’ve invested significantly in growing our end-to-end capabilities in recent years.

“In today’s volatile times, our customers need a logistics partner who can fight in their corner. I’m excited to be part of a team committed to bringing predictability and stability to our customers’ supply chains.”

