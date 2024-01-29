Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Leo Teplitskiy new director of key cargo accounts Americas at Chapman Freeborn

Air charter company Chapman Freeborn has appointed Leo Teplitskiy as its director of key cargo accounts for the Americas, based in Houston, Texas.

President of the Americas region David McCown said: “We are thrilled to welcome Leo to the Chapman Freeborn team, where he will play an instrumental role in advancing our journey of sustainable growth and providing unparalleled solutions for new and established clients. 

“Leo’s extensive aviation industry expertise and results-driven approach will prove crucial to maintaining our upward trajectory, further positioning Chapman Freeborn for continued growth and success.” 

Mr Teplitskiy has joined Chapman Freeborn from DHL and his seven-year tenure as manager of air product capacity, pricing and charter operations for its US industrial project division.  

Previously, he held several other senior managerial positions at DHL, including in business strategy and development. He started his career at Lufthansa. 

Mr Teplitskiy said: “Having had the great pleasure of working alongside Chapman Freeborn in the past, it’s a privilege to be joining the company. 2024 will be a pivotal year for the growth of its air cargo charter operations, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to help lead this charge.”  

