Joseph Tam promoted to cargo director for Greater China at ACS 

Joseph Tam
By

Air Charter Service has announced the promotion of Joseph Tam to cargo director for its newly defined Greater China region. 

 James Royds-Jones, recently appointed regional director for Greater China, said: “Joseph has been with ACS for more than 12 years and his experience in the region is unparalleled. He truly leads by example in the cargo sector here from the Hong Kong office.” 

In his new role, Mr Tam will also be working closely with ACS’s cargo teams in Shanghai and Beijing.  

Meanwhile, CEO Justin Bowman hinted that there may be more management changes to come, as “ACS will be looking to strengthen the team in the region further in the new year”, in a bid “to develop our already substantial presence in Greater China.”

