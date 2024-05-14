Hellmann expands market position in 2023

By LoadstarEditorial 14/05/2024

PRESS RELEASE

Osnabrueck, May 14, 2024. Despite the continuous challenging market conditions, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics has successfully concluded the past year. Order volumes remained stable at around 20 million shipments, bucking the market trend and enabling Hellmann to expand its market position in 2023, particularly in the Airfreight and Seafreight product areas. The company also experienced international growth in its Contract Logistics division, acquiring new customers and establishing new warehouses for example in the US, Germany, India, and Singapore. With total sales of EUR 3.5 billion (2022: EUR 5.0 billion), Hellmann achieved a solid result in 2023, topping pre-pandemic levels. The anticipated decline in total sales represents the result of an expected normalization of the previously above-average freight rates during the pandemic. In addition, equity was strengthened by 4.4 % to EUR 405 million (2022: EUR 388 million) and the equity ratio increased from 28 % to 35 %.

Hellmann also successfully executed strategic measures for sustainable international growth in 2023: In addition to a continuation of its extensive investment in IT infrastructure and digitalization measures, the company executed new important milestones in its global growth strategy with the establishment of a new country organization in Ireland and further strategic acquisitions, such as in Italy, Slovakia and the Baltic States.

“Last year was characterized by a massive decline in rates across the industry and overcapacity in many product areas. Despite these challenges, we were able to maintain the number of shipments and gain market share. This success is a clear sign of our strength and adaptability in a dynamic market environment. It is also important to me that Hellmann is strategically very well positioned and that I can hand over the reins to Jens Drewes with great confidence at the end of the month,” says Reiner Heiken, Chief Executive Officer, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics.

Having collected his first impressions of the company since April, Jens Drewes will assume the responsibility as CEO on June 1 from Reiner Heiken, who is retiring. “Reiner Heiken has positioned Hellmann very strongly over the past five years and set the course for the future. I look forward to building on this solid foundation with our international management and the entire Hellmann team to further develop the family business and expand our market position,” says Jens Drewes.

“In the past financial year, Hellmann has not only gained market share, but has also strengthened its financial position. This will enable us to continue to invest in strategic and technological developments. The focus is on digitalization, promoting innovation, especially in the area of environmental sustainability, and investing in our more than 12,000 employees worldwide,” says Martin Eberle, Chief Financial Officer, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics.