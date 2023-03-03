Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Geodis to CMA CGM – here's the thing

AFR
ID 171424735 © Ekaterina Chernysheva | Dreamstime.com
By

Having already speculated in November* that Geodis could be the alternative to Bolloré Logistics if CMA CGM pursues blockbuster logistics M&A, it’s time for the SNCF-owned 3PL’s headline fundamentals to speak.

(*With two follow-ups, as you presumably know, on 2 February and 7 February, respectively.)

Now that air and ocean freight behemoth Kuehne + Nagel from Switzerland has released its numbers, the 2022 headline financials of Geodis, released last Friday and concerning only a very limited set (in its usual fashion) of ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium
Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    CMA CGM Geodis M&A radar Takeover Talk AP Moller - Maersk Boluda MSC private equity Svitzer Vertical consolidation

    Most Read

    Plunging airfreight rates and no post CNY pick-up: 'the end of globalisation?'

    Li-ion batteries pose a risk to freight ro-ro services

    cargo-partner sale – turning Japanese?

    TPM23: it's 12 months on, and the tables have turned

    'Cap-in-hand' carriers face shipper anger after the tables turn

    Kuehne + Nagel now an airfreight market leader, but had a poor Q4

    Capacity crunch mark two a possibility, says MSC chief Toft

    Globalisation is over – 'slowbalisation' is the new reality

    EXCLUSIVE: Top Kuehne + Nagel SVP jumps ship

    Mixed views on cargo shift from US west coast ports to the east

    Rumours mount over Rhenus takeover of Logwin 'network' business

    Transpac shippers struggle to trust carriers now 'learning from their mistakes'

    Slower air cargo market reflected in demand for freighter conversions

    WiseTech pricing storm shows no sign of abating as SMEs weigh in

    Kuehne + Nagel akin to DSV – 'Yesterday, all my troubles seemed so far away...'

    Safetrans latest to join booming China-Russia box tradelane