Ocean Alliance suspends transpacific PSW11 service
Despite reports that some major US importers have decided to resume shipments out of China ...
Ocean carriers “need a big nudge” to get their global on-time performance (OTP) back to pre-pandemic levels, according to today’s data from maritime analysts at eeSea.
Last month, global OTP was just 30%, and this was “slightly improved” from the 28% in March and February and 25% in January
Pre-pandemic norms were around 72% and, according to eeSea data, ocean liner schedule reliability has not managed to achieve more than 34% in well over a year.
However, says eeSea, it seems unfair ...
Teamsters union vows UPS will be 'in for a hell of a fight' over jobs cull
Shippers warned: don't under-value US exports to avoid tariffs – 'CBP will catch you'
Cancelled voyages take the sting out of spot rate declines this week
New Houthi warning to shipping as rebel group targets specific companies
US tariffs and trade war will result in 'Covid-like' shortages and layoffs
K+N CEO unveils impact of US import tariffs on China-origin goods
More pressure on transpacific rates as carriers bet on a China-US trade deal
CMA CGM to reflag box ship as the French carrier eyes growing Indian market
US Customs chaos means 'more downside risk than upside potential' for air cargo
DSV completes DB Schenker buy as it notes strong Q1 performance by Air & Sea
Where will the freighters go as capacity shifts from tariff-hit China-US lane?
Wan Hai joins box shipping 'arms race', but avoids Chinese yards for newbuilds
