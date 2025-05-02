Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Gemini Cooperation carriers steam ahead of rivals in reliability stakes

dreamstime_m_26483058
ID 26483058 © Valentin M Armianu | Dreamstime.com
By

Ocean carriers “need a big nudge” to get their global on-time performance (OTP) back to pre-pandemic levels, according to today’s data from maritime analysts at eeSea. 

Last month, global OTP was just 30%, and this was “slightly improved” from the 28% in March and February and 25% in January

Pre-pandemic norms were around 72% and, according to eeSea data, ocean liner schedule reliability has not managed to achieve more than 34% in well over a year.  

However, says eeSea, it seems unfair ...

Please Register

To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content
Loadstar subscriber
New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    AP Moller - Maersk eeSea Gemini cooperation Hapag-Lloyd Maersk MSC Ocean Alliance Premier Alliance Schedule reliability THE Alliance

    Most read news

    Teamsters union vows UPS will be 'in for a hell of a fight' over jobs cull

    Shippers warned: don't under-value US exports to avoid tariffs – 'CBP will catch you'

    Cancelled voyages take the sting out of spot rate declines this week

    New Houthi warning to shipping as rebel group targets specific companies

    US tariffs and trade war will result in 'Covid-like' shortages and layoffs

    K+N CEO unveils impact of US import tariffs on China-origin goods

    More pressure on transpacific rates as carriers bet on a China-US trade deal

    CMA CGM to reflag box ship as the French carrier eyes growing Indian market

    US Customs chaos means 'more downside risk than upside potential' for air cargo

    DSV completes DB Schenker buy as it notes strong Q1 performance by Air & Sea

    Where will the freighters go as capacity shifts from tariff-hit China-US lane?

    Wan Hai joins box shipping 'arms race', but avoids Chinese yards for newbuilds

    Kintetsu World Express hit by ransomware attack

    Few winners in a bitter trade war that's not to everyone's taste

    Ocean Alliance suspends transpacific PSW11 service

    Congestion and rising costs at Europe's box ports to last into summer