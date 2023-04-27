Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Gebrüder Weiss USA: new Air & Sea office opened in Miami

gebruderweiss
The Gebrüder Weiss team in Miami (from left to right): Nelson Cadavid, Doribel Ortiz, Marcin Gonzalez (Branch Manager), Heloisa Mora and Gladys Lalena. (Source: Gebrüder Weiss)
By

PRESS RELEASE

Miami / Lauterach, April 27, 2023. Gebrüder Weiss is further expanding its presence in the USA, opening an air and sea freight office in Miami, Florida. “Miami is a central logistics hub for transports to and from Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Caribbean,” explains Mark McCullough, Country Manager USA at Gebrüder Weiss. Miami primarily handles imports from Asia for onward transport to South and Central America, as there are only a few direct routes from Asia. The new location is situated in the immediate vicinity of the international airport, one of the country’s busiest cargo handling facilities. The company currently employs six people in Miami. Headed by Marcin Gonzalez, the location is set to keep growing and become a gateway for transports to the Latin American markets.

Since the country organization was founded in 2017, Gebrüder Weiss has continuously expanded its network of locations and services in the USA. Today, in addition to air and sea freight services, the logistics provider also offers its customers national and international full load services, heavy transports and specific logistics solutions, with the portfolio ranging from goods warehousing and local distribution to e-commerce solutions. “Gebrüder Weiss has firmly established its brand and services in the market over the past five years. Our customers benefit from a globally integrated network with a high level of local expertise,” says Mark McCullough. Only recently, the company moved into a larger head office in Chicago and opened another logistics warehouse. Gebrüder Weiss operates a total of five warehouse locations in the USA and employs 130 people in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, El Paso, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco – and now also in Miami.

 

