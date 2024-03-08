Gebrüder Weiss maintains course in 2023

Lauterach, March 7, 2024. The international transport and logistics company Gebrüder Weiss ended its 2023 fiscal year with a net revenue of 2.47 billion euros (2022: 3 billion euros). Despite this decline, the company remains above its growth trend seen between 2015 and 2020. The coronavirus-related effects of the two previous years did not persist in 2023. At 774 million euros, net revenue in the Air & Sea business area subsequently returned to levels seen in previous years. Given the higher freight rates shipping lines and airlines charged, Gebrüder Weiss generated 1.27 billion euros in this segment in the previous year. Revenue was also stable in the Land Transport and Logistics business areas at 1.45 billion euros (2022: 1.48 billion euros), with declining energy and fuel prices. The equity ratio increased to 63 percent (2022: 60 percent), ensuring the company’s ability to handle crises and positioning it as an ideal employer.

“Despite the challenges posed by general economic conditions, we have been able to help our customers enjoy success in their global sales markets with our first-rate service and increase the presence of Gebrüder Weiss with new locations in the USA and Germany. This is due first and foremost to the wholehearted dedication shown by our employees. Geopolitical conflicts and weaker global economic output had a negative impact on revenue and transport volumes. Our stable financial situation meant that, in 2023, we were still able to implement a comprehensive investment program to expand both locations and services,” says Wolfram Senger-Weiss, CEO of Gebrüder Weiss. Many projects that had to be postponed as a result of COVID-19 could now be carried out in 2023.

Investments in network expansion

With a record investment volume of 187 million euros, Gebrüder Weiss substantially expanded its network in the German and US markets, as well as South-Eastern Europe, while also investing in customer projects and sustainable energy generation. In Bavaria in particular, the logistics company consolidated its position through acquisitions and real estate purchases in Bayreuth, Konradsreuth and Nuremberg and the construction of a new freight forwarding terminal in Straubing. The US network was expanded to include locations in Miami and Laredo, Texas. Other investment projects included a second location in Bucharest, the enlargement of the logistics terminal in Hungary, and the construction of a new logistics warehouse in Graz and Reutte, Tyrol. As a result of the acquisitions, the number of employees at the 180 locations worldwide increased to 8,600 (2022: 8,400).

At the same time as it works to expand its network, Gebrüder Weiss has also been investing in the digitalization of supply chain management. Warehouse analysis functions (Warehouse Analytics) have been added to the web-based customer portal myGW. The portal offers transparency along the entire supply chain and serves as a central information and communication platform for customers and their global shipments, covering everything from real-time tracking to estimated times of arrival (ETA).

More renewable energies

The company made progress in decarbonizing its own business activities. Three-quarters of the company’s own electricity requirements in the DACH region are already met by its own solar power. In 2023, the logistics expert commissioned nine further photovoltaic systems (PV) in the DACH region and Eastern Europe. A total of 27 PV systems generated 5,850 megawatt hours of electricity, doubling the amount of CO 2 emissions saved to 2,750 tons. Gebrüder Weiss has also been helping improve the green credentials of the electricity mix in Germany since 2011 with its wind farm in Northern Germany.

The company’s attention is increasingly on its own vehicle fleet as part of its goal to achieve climate neutrality in the operation of its own assets and trucks by 2030. The logistics company already uses e-vans to deliver goods ordered online to end customers in Austria, Hungary, Croatia, and Romania. Two battery-powered trucks will be launched in Germany this year, and further e-trucks and e-delivery vehicles will be purchased in Austria. To manage the transition period to e-mobility, the company is converting a large part of its own truck fleet in Austria to hydrogenated vegetable oil (HVO).

Following the downturn in global trade and signs of a recession, Gebrüder Weiss expects a slight economic upturn in the second half of 2024, thereby translating into more positive revenue development fed by the success of individual national companies. Wolfram Senger-Weiss noted, “We are now benefiting from the fact that we have a global position and can swiftly respond to economic upturns in individual regions with the necessary local logistics services. At the same time, we see confirmation of our “best of both worlds” strategy. The last few years in particular have shown how important it is to invest in both the development of the operational network and the company’s digital expertise.”