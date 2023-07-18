Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Gebrüder Weiss acquires logistics company Wedlich in Bayreuth

1920_gebrueder-weiss-wedlich
By

PRESS RELEASE

Bayreuth / Lauterach, July 18, 2023. The international transport and logistics company Gebrüder Weiss is further expanding its network of locations in southern Germany in the land transport sector by acquiring WEDLICH. Logistik – Transport – Umzug GmbH in Bayreuth with retrospective effect as of January 1, 2023. The family-owned company, which employs around 100 people, specializes in warehouse logistics, removals, and land transport.

Werner Dettenthaler, Managing Director Land Transport Germany at Gebrüder Weiss, has known the company for many years and is a firm believer of its service quality: “Wedlich has an excellent reputation as a logistics provider and has deep roots in the Upper Franconia region. It is the perfect addition to our operations in northern Bavaria with its logistics, transport and relocation services, along with the expertise of its employees.” The company will operate in Bayreuth from August 1, 2023, as Gebrüder Weiss – Transport and Logistics and complement the Bavarian locations in Nuremberg, Straubing, Passau, Memmingen and Waldkraiburg.

The forwarding company Wedlich was founded in 1946 and has up to now been owned by the family of the same name. Managing Director Christian Wedlich: “With Gebrüder Weiss, we have found the perfect new owner. Just like Gebrüder Weiss, we focus on the needs of our customers, train our own employees, and are committed to sustainability. As a subsidiary of Gebrüder Weiss, we offer our customers the entire range of services of a global logistics company, and our employees benefit from attractive development opportunities.”

Wedlich operates a modern logistics facility in Bayreuth with a handling and storage area of 15,000 m², as well as another 15,000 m² in nearby Bad Berneck. The company meets its energy needs via its own photovoltaic system installed on the logistics terminal. The system produces 700 megawatt hours of electricity per year, making it the largest photovoltaic system of its kind in Bayreuth at present.

The acquisition of Wedlich is part of an overall strategy in which Gebrüder Weiss is gradually consolidating its network in southern Germany. It was only recently that the logistics company took over B+A Luft- und Seefrachtspedition in Nuremberg. In addition to Bayreuth, nine other locations are part of the Gebrüder Weiss land transport network in southern Germany: Aldingen, Altensteig, Esslingen, Lindau, Memmingen, Nuremberg, Passau, Straubing and Waldkraiburg.

