Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

FT: Archegos founder Bill Hwang found guilty over fund’s collapse

CHRW: TWEAKKNIN: CATCHING UPKO: TOP CHOICEHLAG: EARNINGS GUIDANCE UPDATEWMT: UNSTOPPABLEAAPL: ANOTHER RECORD MFT: FLIRTING WITH ONE-YEAR HIGHSDSV: BUYBACKS UPDATEXPO: LESS BULLISHMAERSK: GUIDANCE LIFT RUMOUREDPG: STAPLE-YIELD-CAUTIOUSNESSAMZN: BEZOS SELLS UPS: NEW CFO APPOINTMENTCHRW: SELL-SIDE UPGRADESDHL: GREEN SHOOTSTSLA: TURKISH DELIGHT

CHRW: TWEAKKNIN: CATCHING UPKO: TOP CHOICEHLAG: EARNINGS GUIDANCE UPDATEWMT: UNSTOPPABLEAAPL: ANOTHER RECORD MFT: FLIRTING WITH ONE-YEAR HIGHSDSV: BUYBACKS UPDATEXPO: LESS BULLISHMAERSK: GUIDANCE LIFT RUMOUREDPG: STAPLE-YIELD-CAUTIOUSNESSAMZN: BEZOS SELLS UPS: NEW CFO APPOINTMENTCHRW: SELL-SIDE UPGRADESDHL: GREEN SHOOTSTSLA: TURKISH DELIGHT

prison
By

THE FINANCIAL TIMES reports:

A New York jury has found former Wall Street trader Bill Hwang guilty of fraud and market manipulation, more than three years after the implosion of his fund Archegos sent tremors through global equity markets and left major banks nursing billions of dollars in losses.

The verdict on Wednesday came after an eight-week trial in which prosecutors sought to prove that Hwang lied to lenders and “deceived the market” with secretive trading strategies that allowed him to drive up the share price of a handful of media and technology groups, before a series of adverse events led to a sudden sell-off in March 2021.

Hwang, 60, a devout Christian born in South Korea who was once one of the wealthiest evangelicals in America, was expressionless as the verdict was read out, and calmly shook his legal team’s hands when proceedings were over. He remains free on bail until sentencing on October 28. His lead attorney Barry Berke declined to say whether Hwang would appeal against the verdict…

The full post is here.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Archegos Financial Times Alibaba

    Most read news

    Rivals await the fallout as internal politics hamper Ceva/Bolloré integration

    Spot rate surge to continue past Golden Week, with surcharges causing more pain

    Shein has supply chain ambitions – but would you buy its logistics software?

    FedEx Freight up for grabs? But who's big enough to take it on?

    Cargo chaos looms as strikes threaten Canada's ports and rail networks

    With almost all box ships arriving late, Singapore acts to reduce time in port

    'Surprising' amount of new capacity going to fast-growing Latin America trades

    South-east Asia transhipment call omissions a blow to India's exporters

    Concern over rates peak and Hamas ceasefire 'spooks' container futures

    Maersk to test new Indian port of Vizhinjam with pilot call

    Booming intra-Asia trade pushes container traffic to new monthly record

    Shell 'pauses' Rotterdam SAF facility 'to assess the commercial way forward'

    News in Brief podcast | Week 28 2024 | DB Schenker bid, Ceva restructure and MSC milestone

    Shippers facing peak season surcharges as air cargo heads into a 'hot Q4'

    Mærsk, AP Møller Holding & DOF Group – unfriendly Nordic deal-making?

    Analysis: The flip side of Ceva's 'new vertical structure'