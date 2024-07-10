FT: Archegos founder Bill Hwang found guilty over fund’s collapse

FT: The mounting strains on global shipping
THE FINANCIAL TIMES reports: There is no mistaking, on entering the port of Algeciras, at the ...
CHRW: TWEAKKNIN: CATCHING UPKO: TOP CHOICEHLAG: EARNINGS GUIDANCE UPDATEWMT: UNSTOPPABLEAAPL: ANOTHER RECORD MFT: FLIRTING WITH ONE-YEAR HIGHSDSV: BUYBACKS UPDATEXPO: LESS BULLISHMAERSK: GUIDANCE LIFT RUMOUREDPG: STAPLE-YIELD-CAUTIOUSNESSAMZN: BEZOS SELLS UPS: NEW CFO APPOINTMENTCHRW: SELL-SIDE UPGRADESDHL: GREEN SHOOTSTSLA: TURKISH DELIGHT
CHRW: TWEAKKNIN: CATCHING UPKO: TOP CHOICEHLAG: EARNINGS GUIDANCE UPDATEWMT: UNSTOPPABLEAAPL: ANOTHER RECORD MFT: FLIRTING WITH ONE-YEAR HIGHSDSV: BUYBACKS UPDATEXPO: LESS BULLISHMAERSK: GUIDANCE LIFT RUMOUREDPG: STAPLE-YIELD-CAUTIOUSNESSAMZN: BEZOS SELLS UPS: NEW CFO APPOINTMENTCHRW: SELL-SIDE UPGRADESDHL: GREEN SHOOTSTSLA: TURKISH DELIGHT
THE FINANCIAL TIMES reports:
A New York jury has found former Wall Street trader Bill Hwang guilty of fraud and market manipulation, more than three years after the implosion of his fund Archegos sent tremors through global equity markets and left major banks nursing billions of dollars in losses.
The verdict on Wednesday came after an eight-week trial in which prosecutors sought to prove that Hwang lied to lenders and “deceived the market” with secretive trading strategies that allowed him to drive up the share price of a handful of media and technology groups, before a series of adverse events led to a sudden sell-off in March 2021.
Hwang, 60, a devout Christian born in South Korea who was once one of the wealthiest evangelicals in America, was expressionless as the verdict was read out, and calmly shook his legal team’s hands when proceedings were over. He remains free on bail until sentencing on October 28. His lead attorney Barry Berke declined to say whether Hwang would appeal against the verdict…
The full post is here.
Rivals await the fallout as internal politics hamper Ceva/Bolloré integration
Spot rate surge to continue past Golden Week, with surcharges causing more pain
Shein has supply chain ambitions – but would you buy its logistics software?
FedEx Freight up for grabs? But who's big enough to take it on?
Cargo chaos looms as strikes threaten Canada's ports and rail networks
With almost all box ships arriving late, Singapore acts to reduce time in port
'Surprising' amount of new capacity going to fast-growing Latin America trades
South-east Asia transhipment call omissions a blow to India's exporters
Concern over rates peak and Hamas ceasefire 'spooks' container futures
Maersk to test new Indian port of Vizhinjam with pilot call
Booming intra-Asia trade pushes container traffic to new monthly record
Shell 'pauses' Rotterdam SAF facility 'to assess the commercial way forward'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article