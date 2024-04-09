FT: European ports turned into ‘car parks’ as vehicle imports pile up

FT: Shipbuilding: the new battleground in the US-China trade war
THE FINANCIAL TIMES reports: Shipping has been at the centre of the global economy for over ...
THE FINANCIAL TIMES reports:
Imported vehicles are piling up at European ports, turning them into “car parks” as automakers and distributors struggle with a slowdown in sales and logistical bottlenecks including the lack of truck drivers.
Port and car industry executives have pointed to a pile-up of Chinese electric cars as one of the leading causes of the problem, with some companies booking shipping delivery slots without ordering onward transportation. In other instances, carmakers in general are struggling to order trucks because of the lack of drivers and equipment to move the vehicles on.
“Car distributors are increasingly using the port’s car parks as a depot. Instead of stocking the cars at the dealers, they are collected at the car terminal,” said the Port of Antwerp-Bruges, whose port at Zeebrugge is Europe’s busiest port for car imports. “All major car ports” were struggling with congestion, the port added, without specifying the origin of the vehicles…
The full post is here.
K+N centralises business structure: 'to get closer to customers', it claims
Ceva top creditor as shoe company goes bust, hit by e-commerce boom
Red Sea update: More ships attacked as Houthis claim danger area 'expanding'
Baltimore: liners rerouting, but automotive supply chains will be hardest hit
Airfreight shift as Taiwan earthquake impacts semiconductor production
Major Danish shipping lane shut due to missile risk
Shipping disruption and e-commerce demand driving up airfreight rates
Carriers unveil new FAK hikes in bid to halt Asia-Europe rates slide
Kuehne + Nagel streamlines organisational structure and strengthens customer proximity
Hong Kong port's star status in the alliance universe is on the wane
Box logjams at Canadian ports as import surge meets rail shortages
Relief as Finnish port strikes are set to cease in bid to start talks
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article