Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

FT: Big US banks would lose $541bn in doomsday scenario, predicts Fed

Business risk concept
By

THE FINANCIAL TIMES reports:

The largest US banks would lose $541bn in a hypothetical doomsday economic scenario but still have more than enough capital to absorb the losses, according to annual stress tests conducted by the Federal Reserve.

The passing grades given by the Fed on Wednesday to banks including JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs lent support to claims from Wall Street executives and regulators that systemically important banks can withstand heavy losses.

The results will also help determine how much ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium
Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Financial Times Merger Mania

    Most Read

    Freight rates still tumbling and a liner bear market looms

    Evergreen consolidates container shipping assets amid family feud

    Striking dock unions should pay $2 billion a day, say Republican senators

    Legal wrangle over Western Global finances as airline eyes bankruptcy

    MSC leads capacity exodus from transpacific – but Zim bucks the trend

    Automotive industry change will spark a whole new supply chain

    HMM goes it alone on Asia-Med – 'clearly the strongest trade'

    MSC circles Italy's struggling AlisCargo as it eyes expansion in air cargo

    EXCLUSIVE: Global head of key logistics vertical leaves Mærsk

    A new era at CH Robinson

    Air cargo breaks cloud for a ray of sunshine as rates finally edge up

    Carriers face cargo logjams as congestion persists at Mundra

    Warning to Dutch government over Schiphol Airport slot reduction plan

    Pharma supply shortages drive calls for more integrated supply chains

    New blood for 'logistics colossus' Kuehne as DSV hits new high

    Maersk orders more methanol ships as its plots its post-2M course