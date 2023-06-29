FT: Big US banks would lose $541bn in doomsday scenario, predicts Fed

FT: America is telling a very different story about trade
THE FINANCIAL TIMES writes: Paradigm shifts happen slowly, and then all at once. This was the ...
THE FINANCIAL TIMES reports:
The largest US banks would lose $541bn in a hypothetical doomsday economic scenario but still have more than enough capital to absorb the losses, according to annual stress tests conducted by the Federal Reserve.
The passing grades given by the Fed on Wednesday to banks including JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs lent support to claims from Wall Street executives and regulators that systemically important banks can withstand heavy losses.
The results will also help determine how much ...
Freight rates still tumbling and a liner bear market looms
Evergreen consolidates container shipping assets amid family feud
Striking dock unions should pay $2 billion a day, say Republican senators
Legal wrangle over Western Global finances as airline eyes bankruptcy
MSC leads capacity exodus from transpacific – but Zim bucks the trend
Automotive industry change will spark a whole new supply chain
HMM goes it alone on Asia-Med – 'clearly the strongest trade'
MSC circles Italy's struggling AlisCargo as it eyes expansion in air cargo
EXCLUSIVE: Global head of key logistics vertical leaves Mærsk
Air cargo breaks cloud for a ray of sunshine as rates finally edge up
Carriers face cargo logjams as congestion persists at Mundra
Comment on this article