Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

FT: Alibaba accused of ‘possible espionage’ at European hub

dreamstime_s_50971598
© Minipig5188 | Dreamstime.com - Alibaba Group
By

THE FINANCIAL TIMES reports:

Belgium’s intelligence service has been monitoring Alibaba’s main logistics hub in Europe for espionage following suspicions Beijing has been exploiting its growing economic presence in the west.

European governments have been increasing scrutiny of the alleged security and economic risks posed by Chinese companies, which has been part of a wider reassessment of the EU’s traditional openness to trade with China.

In specific reference to Alibaba’s logistics arm at the cargo airport in Liège, Belgium’s security services told the Financial Times they were working to detect “possible espionage and/or interference activities” carried out by Chinese entities “including Alibaba”.

Alibaba, which denies any wrongdoing, signed an agreement with Belgium in 2018 to open the hub in Liège, Europe’s fifth-largest cargo airport, ploughing €100mn of investment into the ailing economy of the French-speaking Walloon region.

But almost two years on from the site being opened, the Belgian State Security Service (VSSE) has continued monitoring Alibaba’s operations following intelligence assessments, said people familiar with the matter. One area of scrutiny includes the introduction of software systems that collate sensitive economic information…

The full post is here.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Alibaba Financial Times Seeking Alpha

    Most Read

    Estes Express cyber-attack update

    Dave Clark lashes out at Flexport: 'extensive problems' with 'numbers based on hope'

    Hapag-Lloyd leads a rates fightback with FAK hike on Asia-N Europe

    Sponsored Podcast: Quantum logistics - the child of quantum computing and AI, says Sean Tinney of Unisys

    Analysis: Flexport in flux – it's even 'more fascinating to watch' now

    FedEx unfazed as USPS and Amazon drop some peak surcharges

    Airfreight peak season fails to deliver, as consumers tighten purse strings

    Containership owners still making money, despite the downturn

    The great distraction: 'Clark vs Petersen' – Flexport Europe news is juicier

    Pessimistic box lines cancel India-to-US GRIs and peak surcharges

    Smaller feeder ships look doomed, caught in a 'Catch 22 scenario'

    WSC targets misdeclared lithium-ion cargo in new safety push

    Fighting ICTSI Portland case forces dockers' union ILWU into bankruptcy

    Cars-in-containers innovation boosts ro-ro capacity for DP World 

    FMC throws out ‘unjustified' congestion charge complaint against MSC

    Scope 3 emissions are somebody else’s problem no longer