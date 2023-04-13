By Alessandro Pasetti 13/04/2023

Sell-side research house Bernstein, which for all the good work it does often sounds overly bullish with regard to the leading freight forwarders’ prospects, was out again this week* with a solid piece of advice on gross profit matters.

(*After a recent one on AI and forwarding, which was very much appreciated in our marketplace.)

Bernstein wrote that a frequent pushback it receives to its “outperform ratings on freight forwarders” follows this logic as the topic was already explored previously (now expanded; ...

