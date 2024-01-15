Frédéric François to lead FedEx Express ground operations in Italy, Spain & Portugal 

By Charlotte Goldstone 15/01/2024

FedEx Express Europe has announced the appointment of Frédéric François as VP of ground operations Italy, Spain and Portugal, succeeding Stefania Pezzetti.

Mr François joined FedEx in 2017 and has held senior leadership legal positions, most recently as chair of the board in France, one of FedEx Europe’s largest and most strategic markets.

In his new position, based in Italy, Mr François will be appointed chair of the board of FedEx Express Italy in the coming months.

He said: “I’m honoured to lead our world-class teams in Italy, Spain and Portugal into the next exciting phase for FedEx in these markets.

“Our continued investments in the European network, including the new Novara hub, enable us to continuously improve our service and support local businesses and SMEs as they show resilience in challenging times. I’m looking forward to building on our foundation of innovation, the talent of our people, and care for the communities in which we operate.”