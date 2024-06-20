Road to rail shift gains traction and funding in EU and US
The European Commission (EC) has approved a €1.7bn German state aid scheme to support rail ...
ZIM: SURGING FDX: DOWNGRADETGT: AI PUSHWMT: ON A ROLLKNIN: CONTRACT LOGISTICS WIN-WINMAERSK: CEO ON GREEN CHALLENGESMAERSK: GREEN PUSH BACKED BY NIKEAMZN: INVESTMENT TALLYAMZN: INVESTING BIG IN GERMANYPLD: BID UP IN MEXICOKO: RUSSIA DEALINGSFWRD: REVENGE TIME ON WEAKNESSDSV: LACKING MOMENTUM
ZIM: SURGING FDX: DOWNGRADETGT: AI PUSHWMT: ON A ROLLKNIN: CONTRACT LOGISTICS WIN-WINMAERSK: CEO ON GREEN CHALLENGESMAERSK: GREEN PUSH BACKED BY NIKEAMZN: INVESTMENT TALLYAMZN: INVESTING BIG IN GERMANYPLD: BID UP IN MEXICOKO: RUSSIA DEALINGSFWRD: REVENGE TIME ON WEAKNESSDSV: LACKING MOMENTUM
A train derailment on Tuesday partially blocked intermodal services at the UK port of Felixstowe and could disrupt traffic for a week.
Local media quoted a spokesperson for Greater Anglia train company confirming a freight service at the north terminal had derailed, and images show the derailed train appears to have caused considerable damage to infrastructure.
A Felixstowe spokesperson told The Loadstar: “We can confirm that a freight train operated by GBRf suffered a derailment on the Trimley branch line at approximately 9.20pm on Tuesday. We are working with GBRf and Network Rail to return services to normal as soon as possible.”
The port’s south rail terminal is working normally and has increased VBS bookings for hauliers to help mitigate the impact.
On its website, Kuehne + Nagel UK said on its website that “rail traffic to and from England’s largest port is likely to be suspended until next week”.
It added: “According to reports from National Rail, the incident impacts all trains serving the port. Delays in container movement by rail are expected until rail tracks are cleared and repaired. The earliest date for reopening the railway for traffic is estimated to be Wednesday 26 June.”
Listen to this clip from The Loadstar Podcast about how DP World is using rail to cut emissions via its modal shift programme:
Spot rate rises slow, but Asia-Med rates look set to hit $20k, say analysts
Rail strike in Canada likely as 'essential services' hurdle seems to have tumbled
More strikes at German and French ports could bring congestion and delays
East coast port strike looms larger as union takes a tough stance on wages
Atlas Air suffers third aircraft incident this month, closing Hong Kong runway
Intra-Asia rates hit new heights as demand grows
DHL Global Forwarding announces changes at the top in Europe
'At least 65 countries' now affected as Houthi Red Sea attacks continue
Airfreight maintains 'remarkable' volumes, as ecommerce soars
Flood of ecommerce will provoke airfreight peak season capacity crunch
News Podcast | June 2024 | Place your bets: Early peak season or ticking timebomb?
Indian exporters face new surcharges as capacity to Europe tightens
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article