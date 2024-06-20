Sign up for our FREE newsletter
News / Felixstowe intermodal services partially blocked by train derailment

ZIM: SURGING FDX: DOWNGRADETGT: AI PUSHWMT: ON A ROLLKNIN: CONTRACT LOGISTICS WIN-WINMAERSK: CEO ON GREEN CHALLENGESMAERSK: GREEN PUSH BACKED BY NIKEAMZN: INVESTMENT TALLYAMZN: INVESTING BIG IN GERMANYPLD: BID UP IN MEXICOKO: RUSSIA DEALINGSFWRD: REVENGE TIME ON WEAKNESSDSV: LACKING MOMENTUM

dreamstime_xs_211239978
Photo: © Nigel Baker
By

A train derailment on Tuesday partially blocked intermodal services at the UK port of Felixstowe and could disrupt traffic for a week.

Local media quoted a spokesperson for Greater Anglia train company confirming a freight service at the north terminal had derailed, and images show the derailed train appears to have caused considerable damage to infrastructure.

A Felixstowe spokesperson told The Loadstar: “We can confirm that a freight train operated by GBRf suffered a derailment on the Trimley branch line at approximately 9.20pm on Tuesday. We are working with GBRf and Network Rail to return services to normal as soon as possible.”

The port’s south rail terminal is working normally and has increased VBS bookings for hauliers to help mitigate the impact.

On its website, Kuehne + Nagel UK said on its website that “rail traffic to and from England’s largest port is likely to be suspended until next week”.

It added: “According to reports from National Rail, the incident impacts all trains serving the port. Delays in container movement by rail are expected until rail tracks are cleared and repaired. The earliest date for reopening the railway for traffic is estimated to be Wednesday 26 June.”

 

Listen to this clip from The Loadstar Podcast about how DP World is using rail to cut emissions via its modal shift programme: 

