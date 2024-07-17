By Alexander Whiteman 17/07/2024

The UK port of Felixstowe has sought to downplay the “challenges” hauliers will face from a new booking system that has left some in the sector concerned.

Road Haulage Association (RHA) vice chair Tim Wray told The Loadstar port operator Hutchinson’s decision to replace its vehicle booking system with a container booking system (CBS) could add millions to haulier costs.

He said: “The main issue is a change in chargeable periods. The previous system allowed amendments right up to the expiry of the booking time. The new plans would change this. Amendments within 12 hours of the booking for import containers would be liable for a fine.

“This will be incredibly challenging for operators and has the potential to cost haulage businesses millions, as in many cases, costs will be unavoidable.”

The port has described the new system as an upgrade to its predecessor, which had been in use for two decades.

A 12-week trial of the new CBS has been launched, which seemed to mitigate some of the RHA’s concerns. Its MD, Richard Smith, said he was “encouraged” by the port’s commitment to “ensuring all feedback and learnings will be taken into account before going live” in October.

But Mr Smith added: “However, we feel there could have been better engagement with the community prior to its inception. The port has committed to being more open and collaborative to ensure everyone is included in the process.

“I urge port management team to take all feedback into consideration, as this port is critical to the economy, both locally and nationally, as an integral part of the UK’s supply chain.”

Seeking to allay fears, the port’s chief operating officer, Robert Ashton, said that, after nearly 20 years, the present booking system lacked many of the features of the CBS that had been designed to improve efficiency and “the haulier experience”.

He told The Loadstar: “We understand the community is apprehensive about changes, and we will continue to liaise with them as we introduce the improvements over the coming months.”

However, haulier apprehension extends beyond the RHA, with one owner-operator telling The Loadstar the CBS could be a “shitshow waiting to happen”, adding that “just because it works in Hamburg, doesn’t mean it will here”.